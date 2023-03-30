Wilmer Valderrama Hesitant To Set Wedding Date With Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Even Though 'He's Very Committed' To Her: Source

"It's not like Wilmer wants to go backwards or anything," the insider spilled. "He's very committed to Amanda, but he needs to step up and prove it."

Valderrama is also dedicated to their baby girl, Nakano Oceana, who they welcomed in early 2021.

"Life is an ever evolving journey. For all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more," the That '70s Show scene-stealer captioned the first shot of their child. "Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021."