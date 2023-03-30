Wilmer Valderrama Hesitant To Set Wedding Date With Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Even Though 'He's Very Committed' To Her: Source
Is Wilmer Valderrama getting cold feet? The actor popped the question to Amanda Pacheco back in January 2020, but to this day, an insider claimed they've yet to make any solid progress on wedding planning.
In fact, the pair allegedly hasn't even picked a wedding date due to the dad-of-one acting so "wishy-washy."
"They're happy and in love, so Amanda can't figure out why he's being so skittish about marrying her," the source explained to Radar, noting the blonde beauty has been anything but a bridezilla.
"She's more than ready and has suggested all sorts of wedding options," added the insider, who said the model has gone out of her way to make everything "low stress for him." So much so, she's reportedly willing to elope, but that idea hasn't interested the Hollywood hunk either.
"It's not like Wilmer wants to go backwards or anything," the insider spilled. "He's very committed to Amanda, but he needs to step up and prove it."
Valderrama is also dedicated to their baby girl, Nakano Oceana, who they welcomed in early 2021.
"Life is an ever evolving journey. For all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more," the That '70s Show scene-stealer captioned the first shot of their child. "Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021."
Becoming parents isn't to blame for the stalling, as Valderrama revealed to Parents that family life hasn't put a damper on their romance.
"As soon as the baby goes down, we hop on our Vespa and just cruise around the neighborhood. You find new ways to do date night," he shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At first, Valderrama wasn't comfortable with letting their little one cry while in her crib alone, but he soon saw the benefits.
"I didn't think I had the heart for sleep training Nakano. But it is so empowering!" he insisted. "It's what allows you to get back to focusing on your partner. When you have a baby that sleeps through the night, it's a lot easier to stay connected."