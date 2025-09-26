Winnie Harlow Strips Down as She Enjoys Time in the Sauna: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Winnie Harlow is heating things up. The 31-year-old supermodel gave fans an inside look at her self-care routine, stripping down for a sauna session and sharing the sultry snaps on Instagram.

In the steamy pics, Harlow rocked a tiny black bandeau top and matching thong bottoms while relaxing under the red glow of the sauna lights. Her signature curls were tied back with a black headband as she posed with a drink in hand. “There is no beauty standard. And if there is, it’s YOU ❤️‍🔥 say it again,” she wrote in the caption.

Source: @winnieharlow/Instagram Winnie Harlow, 31, shared sauna photos on Instagram, showing off her self-care routine.

One shot captured her mid-sip, while another had her leaning back and closing her eyes as the steam worked its magic. A third photo showed off her toned figure as she knelt on the bench, her radiant skin glowing in the red light.

Fans quickly flooded her comments section, praising the model for her bold confidence and gorgeous glow. “Well, your beauty is way beyond normal standards👏🔥,” one gushed, while another added, “MOOOOD 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “You are really beautiful 😍❤️,” a third complimented. “Big inspiration!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” a fourth exclaimed.

Harlow, who has been open about embracing her vitiligo, continues to inspire her followers. "Growing up, I never saw anyone like me on TV, billboards or on the runways," she she told People. "I felt like I was the only person in the world like me."

Source: @winnieharlow/Instagram The model wore a black bandeau top and thong while posing under red sauna lights.

When her friend, journalist Shannon Boodram, encouraged Harlow to pursue modeling after taking some photographs of her as a teen, the star realized how much of an impact she could actually have on the industry. "The more I did it, the more of a following I gained on social media," Harlow explained. "I was getting a lot of love and support and people telling me that I inspired them. So I was like, 'If doing this thing that's just fun for me is inspiring people, then it's a win-win.'"

Source: @winnieharlow/Instagram Winnie Harlow has been open about embracing her vitiligo and inspiring others.

Harlow's main entrance into the public eye came in 2014 at age 19 when she competed on Cycle 19 of America's Next Top Model. While she didn't win the reality modeling competition series hosted by Tyra Banks, she made it to the final rounds.

"At that point in my life, I was told or made to feel like I couldn't model or that it wasn't for me," said Harlow. "My mother always said, "If you don't got nothing good to say, don't say nothing at all."

Source: MEGA The star first gained fame in 2014 on 'America’s Next Top Model.'