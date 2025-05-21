The model lit up Instagram with snaps from her latest beach getaway, rocking a teeny black G-string bikini that showed off every curve.

“@cayskin vibin 🌞,” she wrote in the caption, shouting out her own sun care brand while soaking up the sun.

She didn’t stop there — the Jamaican native got up close and personal in another shot, clutching her chest and serving a fierce stare straight into the camera.

In one jaw-dropping photo, Harlow showed off her toned body from head to toe, almost spilling out of her swimsuit. She topped off the beachy look with a voluminous ginger afro , a chunky chain necklace and a cool pair of shades.

She later kicked back in a deck chair, sipping from a coconut and basking in the sunshine as her fiery curls twisted into a chic updo.

The beauty boss also added a fun clip of herself applying sunscreen while chatting with friends, confidently flaunting her skin and her killer figure.

“Baybee I never knew I needed this curly hair on you on the beach ..😍😍😍,” gushed another.

“Thank you for showing everybody how s--- vitiligo can be! 🌶️,” one person wrote, praising the star’s confidence in embracing her skin condition , which she was diagnosed with at age four.

She launched the brand back in 2022 after a rough sunburn during a beach photoshoot made her realize just how important sun protection is for everyone.

“Cay Skin was created for diverse skin tones," she said in a statement in July 2024. "The line is inspired by the Jamaican beaches with a nod to my Jamaican heritage. I am excited to bring this line to the QVC customer and inspire them to look gorgeous and feel confident while protecting their skin.”

Harlow’s sun-soaked pics doubled as a promo for her brand, Cay Skin — a product line inspired by her Jamaican roots and the beaches she grew up loving.

“By the second day [of the shoot] I was so burned, doctors had to come [because of] the pain and inflammation,” she revealed to Allure . “I didn't realize how passionate I was about [sun care] until I had that experience, so I decided to create Cay Skin.”

Harlow made it clear that her mission goes deeper than business.

“I wanted to squash that whole narrative that Black people don't need sunscreen. It's not true at all. Like, yes we do. No one's melanin is enough to protect them from the sun's rays,” she said.

She also opened up about her experience with vitiligo in the modeling world — and how she’s had to fight to be seen.

“People will be like, she's already a model because of her skin. I'm like, Well, it was actually the opposite. I was never supposed to be a model because of my skin,” she told ET Canada. “I've actually fought against that but I'm like oh… you must think my skin is beautiful now, which nobody thought before. So, you know, it's a double-edged sword, but there's beauty in it.”