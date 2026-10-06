Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko Accuses 'Non-Family Member' of Pawning Her Jewelry After Actress' Death, Demands Investigation

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Hayden Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko suggested that jewelry belonging to the late actress was pawned by someone close to her following her death. The retired boxer, 50, alleged in court documents obtained on Tuesday, October 6, that "a non-family member previously connected to Hayden" pawned some of her possessions, specifically jewelry.

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Hayden Panettiere's Ex Accused 'Non-Family Member' of Pawning Her Jewelry

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko dated on and off from 2009 to 2018.

Klitschko claimed that the pawn shop refused to cooperate without being contacted by law enforcement. According to the filing, the athlete was concerned that the items would be sold to third parties and requested police intervention. The request came alongside his filing to become guardian of Kaya, his 11-year-old daughter with Panettiere, as he claimed the missing property could affect her inheritance.

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Wladimir Klitschko Requested Guardianship of Daughter Kaya

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in 2014.

Klitschko has had sole custody of Kaya for most of her life, but must be appointed the 11-year-old's guardian to facilitate her inheritance from her late mother's estate. The former professional boxer asked the court to grant him, as Kaya's guardian, the authority to request and authorize a law enforcement investigation into his ex's property, which he claims was wrongfully taken.

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Hayden Panettiere Died at 36

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment on August 16.

As OK! previously reported, the Nashville actress died at 36 on August 16 after being found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, S.C. Emergency services responded to a phone call around 1:52 p.m. reporting an "unidentified female" in "cardiac arrest" following a suspected overdose, per 911 dispatch audio. Though life-saving measures were administered, the Bring It On: All or Nothing star was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. The Remember the Titans star's cause of death was later ruled an accident caused by the toxic effects of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Nethocarbamol and Wuetiapine, on September 22.

Wladimir Klitschko Filed for Guardianship on September 24

Source: MEGA Wladimir Klitschko claimed that Hayden Panettiere hired a security service to protect her home before her death.