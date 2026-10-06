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Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko Accuses 'Non-Family Member' of Pawning Her Jewelry After Actress' Death, Demands Investigation

Photo of Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko
Source: MEGA

Wladimir Klitschko requested police intervention over concerns that Hayden Panettiere's belongings were sold to a pawn shop.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko suggested that jewelry belonging to the late actress was pawned by someone close to her following her death.

The retired boxer, 50, alleged in court documents obtained on Tuesday, October 6, that "a non-family member previously connected to Hayden" pawned some of her possessions, specifically jewelry.

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Hayden Panettiere's Ex Accused 'Non-Family Member' of Pawning Her Jewelry

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Photo of Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko dated on and off from 2009 to 2018.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko dated on and off from 2009 to 2018.

Klitschko claimed that the pawn shop refused to cooperate without being contacted by law enforcement.

According to the filing, the athlete was concerned that the items would be sold to third parties and requested police intervention.

The request came alongside his filing to become guardian of Kaya, his 11-year-old daughter with Panettiere, as he claimed the missing property could affect her inheritance.

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Wladimir Klitschko Requested Guardianship of Daughter Kaya

Photo of Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in 2014.

Klitschko has had sole custody of Kaya for most of her life, but must be appointed the 11-year-old's guardian to facilitate her inheritance from her late mother's estate.

The former professional boxer asked the court to grant him, as Kaya's guardian, the authority to request and authorize a law enforcement investigation into his ex's property, which he claims was wrongfully taken.

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Hayden Panettiere Died at 36

Photo of Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment on August 16.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment on August 16.

As OK! previously reported, the Nashville actress died at 36 on August 16 after being found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, S.C.

Emergency services responded to a phone call around 1:52 p.m. reporting an "unidentified female" in "cardiac arrest" following a suspected overdose, per 911 dispatch audio.

Though life-saving measures were administered, the Bring It On: All or Nothing star was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Remember the Titans star's cause of death was later ruled an accident caused by the toxic effects of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Nethocarbamol and Wuetiapine, on September 22.

Wladimir Klitschko Filed for Guardianship on September 24

Photo of Wladimir Klitschko claimed that Hayden Panettiere hired a security service to protect her home before her death.
Source: MEGA

Wladimir Klitschko claimed that Hayden Panettiere hired a security service to protect her home before her death.

Klitschko, who split from Panettiere in August 2018, made headlines days later on September 24 when he filed for temporary guardianship of Kaya, Panettiere's sole heir.

He asked for an "immediate" decision as it would allow him "the necessary standing to file Hayden’s Probate Petition and the power to nominate a proposed Administrator of Hayden’s Estate."

In the filing, he said there was a "high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it.”

He also highlighted that before Panettiere's death, she hired a security service to protect her home, “arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden’s property.” He alleged that the property's locks were changed and expensive valuables were relocated.

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