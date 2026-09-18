Hayden Panettiere Death Investigation Remains Open as Rep Calls Fentanyl Reports 'Unverified Hearsay'

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Hayden Panettiere's representative addressed the reports surrounding the actress's death. "Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate," the representative said. "As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner's Office, Hayden's death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise," they added. The statement came after reports claimed the Heroes star fatally consumed an oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. Panettiere died at the age of 36 on August 16 at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. However, authorities previously described her death as a suspected drug overdose.

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Hayden Panettiere's Death Remained Under Investigation

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's death remained under investigation pending toxicology results.

Panettiere's representative urged people to let the investigation continue. "While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold," the representative said. "The answers we are all seeking will come," they added. Per the Daily Mail, earlier reports from TMZ said Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched Panettiere's Los Angeles residence on August 25. The search reportedly focused on finding evidence that could help authorities determine the source of the narcotics involved in her death. Sources also claimed Panettiere had a "longtime drug dealer" in Los Angeles and obtained narcotics illegally, including oxycodone.

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Reports Detailed Hayden Panettiere’s Final Days

Source: MEGA Reports linked Hayden Panettiere's death to an oxycodone pill containing fentanyl.

According to TMZ sources, the actress and singer consumed one pill on the day she died. Officials reportedly believed the pill was oxycodone that contained fentanyl. Sources also claimed she took multiple drugs she obtained in L.A. the day before her death, before traveling to South Carolina. First responders went to a Greenville condo on August 16 and attempted to resuscitate her. She was later pronounced dead. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly at the residence. Authorities said Brian provided a "bag of medication" belonging to Hayden.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's death remained under investigation, with police confirming no signs of foul play.

Brian's lawyer, Sloan Ellis, addressed the investigation in a statement on August 20. "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed," Sloan said. Sloan also addressed what authorities previously found at the scene. "As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time," he added.

Brian and Zach Hickerson Faced Recent Tensions

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson provided authorities with a bag of medication belonging to Hayden Panettiere.