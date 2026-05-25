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Where Is Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Now? Everything to Know About Her Life Years After the Actress Gave Full Custody to Wladimir Klitschko

hayden panettiere daughter kaya where is she now
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's daughter, Kaya, has been living with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, since the actress gave up full custody to her ex in 2018.

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May 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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When Was Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Born?

hayden panettiere daughter kaya where is she now
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere made an 'incredibly difficult' decision to give full custody of Kaya to Wladimir Klitschko.

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Hayden Panettiere has an "incredible" relationship with her only child, daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko.

The Heroes alum, 36, and her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, welcomed Kaya on December 9, 2014.

"He is just so over the moon," she said of her then-fiancé in an interview with People. "I'm lucky if I can get my hands on the kid. He's like, 'No, no, I got her.' Which is exactly what I thought he would be like."

The following year, she confirmed she struggled with postpartum depression.

"It's something a lot of women experience. When [you're told] about postpartum depression you think it's 'I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child.' I've never, ever had those feelings," she explained during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael in September 2015.

Hayden added, "Some women do. But you don't realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It's something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they're not alone, and that it does heal."

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When Did Hayden Panettiere Give Wladimir Klitschko Full Custody of Kaya?

hayden panettiere daughter kaya where is she now
Source: MEGA

She had an on-again, off-again relationship with Wladimir Klitschko.

In August 2018, multiple news outlets confirmed Hayden and Wladimir had called it quits.

The Nashville actress' mother, Lesley Vogel, told RadarOnline.com there were "a lot of changes going on in [Hayden's] life."

"She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place," she continued.

That same year, she gave up full custody of Kaya to the former professional boxer, which she said was "incredibly difficult."

"The fact that my child wasn't going to be with me all day, every day was...you can't put words to it. It's just a really intense feeling or multiple feelings really layered together," she shared on Jay Shetty's podcast "On Purpose."

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Is Hayden Panettiere Close With Kaya?

hayden panettiere daughter kaya where is she now
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere opened up about her daughter in her memoir.

During her podcast appearance, the mom-of-one said Kaya knows she has two parents "that love her."

"I know in my heart that she feels supported," she noted.

Hayden confirmed she and her daughter "have an incredible relationship," adding, "I go travel as much as I can. I see her. I do spend a lot of time on FaceTime with her, but we talk about really deep things. We have a really intense, incredible bond and I'm very grateful for that."

She continued, "I know that she knows that she has two parents that would do anything in the world to make sure that she is happy and healthy, mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually. She in no way feels abandoned and that's something that I've made sure to stay on top of and be very aware of."

Where Does Kaya Live Now?

hayden panettiere daughter kaya where is she now
Source: MEGA

They called it quits for good in 2018.

Amid her struggles with addiction, Hayden decided that Kaya would live with her father in Ukraine. Although she initially thought her daughter would return to the U.S. to live with her, she ultimately gave up the idea and let Kaya stay with her father.

"By the time I finally got healthy, I felt like it would have been unfair of me to and selfish of me to try to pull her out away from this life that she had created," said the actress.

While she was in Europe with Wladimir, Kaya reportedly began to speak multiple languages.

"English, Russian, Ukrainian, German, and she's now getting on with her French ... she's a genius," Hayden gushed.

The Scream star has previously shared some of her daughter's interests, including skiing and horseback riding.

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