EXCLUSIVE WNBA Star Cameron Brink's Fiancé Ben Felter Wants Her to 'Play Basketball as Long' as She Can: 'I'm Very Thankful for Him' Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Ben Felter proposed to Cameron Brink in September 2024.

Cameron Brink will soon switch out her basketball jersey for a wedding dress when she marries her fiancé, Ben Felter! The WNBA star exclusively opens up to OK! about her supportive relationship and what it's been like adjusting from being in the NCAA to playing professional ball while promoting her partnership with Optimum Nutrition in celebration of female athletes.

Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Cameron Brink is a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Calling Felter her "best friend" and "favorite person," Brink says she feels "very thankful" for her fiancé — whom she started dating during her freshman year of college at Stanford University in California. "We've definitely been through some crazy stuff together," the talented forward admits, though one thing's remained constant: his support of her career.

Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Cameron Brink says her fiancé is extremely supportive of her career.

"He's like, 'I want you to play basketball as long as you possibly can,'" Brink shares. "Ben is probably one of the most tolerant, patient people I've ever met. I have to give Ben credit because he's accommodating a lot for my career and my lifestyle right now." As for details on saying "I do," Brink is only just getting started on preparing to tie the knot.

Source: Optimum Nutrition Cameron Brink was the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

"I had my first wedding planning call. We're totally like going in different directions than I thought," she teases of getting married to Felter. Between recovering from her ACL surgery and planning her wedding, the Los Angeles Sparks star has quite the busy schedule — which is why Optimum Nutrition is an essential part of her diet, as it helps keep her health in check while always being on the go.

"I'm not that college kid anymore that can just eat whatever, unfortunately," Brink confesses. "So, I've really worked on nutrition and am actually feeling the difference of when you do put good food into your body because you literally are what you eat, as they say." "As I've matured in my career, I've really started to focus on the little things like nutrition. You have to focus on it if you want to continue playing for a long time," she notes of her determination to make a long-lasting mark as a professional athlete.

Source: Optimum Nutrition Cameron Brink has made nutrition a priority since joining the WNBA.

Brink was among a talented group of rising stars to be selected in the 2024 WNBA draft. The 23-year-old was impressively the second overall pick at the event, which was notably the most-watched WNBA draft ever amid a rise in viewership of women's basketball. "I've seen a unique side of how women's basketball has grown. My mom was the product line manager at Nike and that basically means she worked with some of the best basketball players who really helped to get to where we are today," Cameron explains of her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, who also played college ball.