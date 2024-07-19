Home > News > sports NEWS WNBA Star Cameron Brink 'Loves' How Trolls Think She Wore a Full Face of Makeup Following ACL Surgery: Photos Source: MEGA/@cameronbrink22/Instagram

Cameron Brink is just that naturally beautiful! On Thursday, July 18, the WNBA player, 22, responded to trolls who claimed she put on a full face of makeup post-ACL surgery.

Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Cameron Brink fans wondered, 'Who wears makeup to get surgery?' following her Instagram post.

“I love that ppl think I have a full face of makeup on,” she penned on her Instagram Story. The athlete’s classy clap back came as haters slammed her for uploading photos supposedly looking dolled up while in the medical center.

“She doing makeup in the hospital bed?” one person questioned on the star’s Thursday, July 18, post of herself wearing a hospital gown and bonnet. “Who wears makeup to get surgery?” a second person added.

Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Cameron Brink assured fans she definitely wasn't wearing makeup following her ACL surgery.

However, others defended the former Stanford University basketball player, with one noting, “Nah she just perfect,” as another echoed, “I see a natural face.” “She has no makeup on. She gets her eyebrows & lashes done which lasts for a while that’s all,” the third fan pointed out.

It is likely that users thought she had on full glam because the Sparks forward wears eyelash extensions and was seen drinking cranberry juice, which likely stained her lips. In addition to sharing the stunning post-opt images, Brink offered an update on her injury, which occurred on June 18 during the Sparks-Sun game.

Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Though she didn't apply makeup, Cameron Brink has stunning eyelash extensions and likely stained her lips from the hospital cranberry juice.

“Chillin on the road to recovery thank you all for the well wishes:) I’m feeling extremely encouraged, supported & ready to make small strides everyday. #delayednotdenied,” she penned. Brink also uploaded a hilarious clip as she was coming down from her anesthetics.

Source: @cameronbrink22/Instagram Cameron Brink tore her ACL while playing in a WNBA game at the Mohegan Sun Arena in June.

“I woke up and I’m so chill,” she told her family members while dosing in and out. “I’ve been chillin’. I’m in another dimension. I’m just chillin’. You could sit me here all day and I’m just relaxing.” Back in June, right after tearing her ACL, Brink shared remarks about cutting her season short due to the physical setback.

“You never think it will happen to you,” she penned. “And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. “It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers,” she concluded.