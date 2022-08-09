Woman Alleges Fred Savage Followed Her Into Bathroom, Forcibly Kissed Her & Put Her Hand On His Groin Area

One source alleged that a young woman moved into Savage's home in Atlanta, where The Wonder Years was filming at the time. The insider shared that Savage, who is married with three children, bought her gifts and talked about their future.

The woman was apparently nervous about the actor, as he was "extremely controlling of her daily behaviors," one person, who observed their interactions, noted. “He was manipulative and erratic.”

Another crewmember tried to protect her from Savage, but he "proceeded to verbally harass me and belittle me," adding that "when he pulled me aside multiple times when he was verbally harassing me, his eyes would go dead," but then "he flips a switch and he's Fred Savage."