Woman Who Shot at Rihanna's Home Multiples Times Identified and Booked for Attempted Murder

Authorities have identified 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz as the suspect who was accused of shooting at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Beverly Hills, Calif., house on Sunday, March 8. It was said that Rihanna was home at the time the violence unfolded, though it's unclear if the rapper or their three children were also present. The suspect was arrested and has now been booked for attempted murder. Her bail was set at $10.2 million, the report revealed.

Inside the Scary Situation

Source: mega A woman was arrested after shooting at Rihanna's mansion while she was home.

Ortiz fired several shots at the home from her Tesla while across the street and then fled the scene. There were approximately 10 shots fired, with one of them penetrating the wall of the singer's mansion, but thankfully, no injuries were reported. Police responded around 1:21 p.m. local time and apprehended Ortiz at a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. A motive has not been revealed.

Source: mega Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share three kids.

The "Umbrella" crooner, 38, and her beau, 37, are parents to sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, as well as daughter Rocki, 6 months. The Fenty Beauty founder has yet to comment on the situation, though fans left her uplifting messages in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. "Hope you and your family are doing good cutie❤️‍🩹," one person wrote, while another penned, "Prayers for you and your family. Pls stay safe and protected. You are loved."

Is Rihanna Releasing New Music?

Source: mega The mom-of-three said her new album won't be something 'anybody expects.'

Though fans adore seeing Rihanna as a mother, they're also eager for her to debut new tunes, as he last album released in 2016. The "Work" singer shared a positive update last year, hinting fans will be surprised by the fresh tracks. "This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter," she said of the anticipation. "I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre." "It's not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible," she continued. "It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now."

Source: mega A source claimed A$AP Rocky will be on 'at least three' of his partner's new songs.