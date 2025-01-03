NEWS Rihanna Claps Back After Troll Demands She Release New Music in 2025: Read Her Feisty Reply Source: mega Rihanna had an epic response when one troll demanded she release new music in 2025.

Rihanna isn't afraid to confront some trolls! After one social media user demanded she start releasing new music in the new year, in addition to commenting on her appearance, the singer, 36, had a feisty response. "We want an album forehead," one hater wrote underneath a video of her celebrating the holidays with her friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Rihanna clapped back at one troll who demanded she release new music in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"Listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my Black name you dizzy f---!" she replied. In the video, which was posted to Instagram on January 1, the "Diamonds" songstress gave a glimpse inside of her New Year's Eve festivities as she said, "Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year." She added in the caption, "New Year, New Me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner, who shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky, hasn't released in album in almost nine year, though she has put out two songs — "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022. She also headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, where she revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The singer said she is in the studio and working on her ninth album.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna has been asked multiple times about when she will drop some tunes. In April, the "We Found Love" songstress said her new songs are "so good" while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The singer declared she's not 'retired.'

Article continues below advertisement

Two months later, the outlet caught up with her again at the launch of Fenty Hair in Los Angeles, Calif., where she was asked if her upcoming album, called R9 by fans, was still in the works.

Article continues below advertisement

"People got triggered with that retired word," Rihanna quipped, referring to how she wore a shirt that read: "I'm Retired." "They were like 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get.'" Rihanna reassured her supporters that she's working hard behind-the-scenes. "I think that music, for me, is a new discovery," she said. "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start — give me a second!"