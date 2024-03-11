John Cena Strips Down for Hilarious Skit at the 2024 Oscars: 'The Male Body Is Not a Joke!'
John Cena nearly bared it all for a hilarious skit that took place at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, May 10.
The bit occurred at Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to look back on some of the wildest situations that ever took place at the prestigious award show over the years.
"Tonight is the 50th anniversary of what used to be the craziest moment in Oscar history," the late-night talk show personality began. "At the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor when a nude man, a streaker, ran across the stage."
"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" Kimmel asked, pausing before comically repeating himself, "I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"
The clearly-nude pro wrestler then inched onto the stage with only his face in the view of the camera as he tried to get the host's attention.
"I, uh, changed my mind. I don't wanna do the streaker bit anymore," he said. "I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless act."
- Giving Their Two Cents! Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Opinions On The Shocking Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap: Photos
- Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'
- Secret Three-Second Video Of The Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap — Why Has It Not Been Released?
Kimmel replied that they wrote the sketch to "be funny," to which Cena hilariously quipped, "The male body is not a joke."
"Mine is!" Kimmel argued before pointing out that he wrestles in very little clothing.
"I don't wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts!" Cena exclaimed.
"Jorts are worse than naked!" the host responded.
The Ricky Stanicky actor finally sheepishly made his way across the stage with only a small piece of cardboard covering his private areas.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cena fans flooded social media with love for the hilarious actor. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The only thing I heard about the Oscars is that John Cena showed up naked to the Oscars," while another joked, "Definitely not on our bingo card for tonight."
"This is king level stuff," a third fan gushed, and a fourth noted, "The birks just make it so much more funny."