Nikki Garcia Details Shocking Reunion With John Cena at 2025 Royal Rumble: 'He’s Married, Be Respectful'

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Nikki Garcia, known to many as Nikki Bella, found herself face-to-face with her ex-fiancé John Cena at the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis — a surprise that fans are still buzzing about! But despite the heart-thumping encounter, Garcia held off on revealing the exhilarating details for over a month.

“It was very quick,” Garcia, 41, shared on March 13, during a lively on-stage chat with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and Kristin Cavallari in New York City, according to People. The former Total Bellas star recounted that it was the first time she saw Cena, 47, in a staggering “seven [or] eight years.” With Cena now a “married man,” Garcia wanted to navigate the moment with care and aimed to “be respectful.”