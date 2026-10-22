Wynonna Judd Makes Heartbreaking Confession About Late Mom Naomi Judd: 'She Talked About Death a Lot'

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Wynonna Judd is opening up about the painful final months of her mother Naomi Judd’s life. During an appearance on the “All There Is” podcast on Thursday, October 15, Wynonna, 62, spoke with host Anderson Cooper about her mother’s struggles and the conversations they shared before her death.

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Source: CNN/YOUTUBE Wynonna Judd reflected on her late mother Naomi Judd’s struggles during an appearance on the ‘All There Is’ podcast.

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The country singer recently reflected on the warning signs she noticed before her mom died in 2022, admitting that the tragedy did not come as a complete "surprise." “She talked about it a lot. Even to her grandson who’s a deputy, about jumping off a bridge. She talked about it so much with me. I don’t know who else besides [sister] Ashley [Judd], but she talked about [death] a lot,” she stated.

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Source: CNN/YOUTUBE

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'It Was Awful'

Source: MEGA The country singer recalled that Naomi Judd had repeatedly spoken about death.

Wynonna also remembered trying to encourage her mother to hold on, even as she struggled to understand what Naomi was experiencing. “She was always watching those shows on TV about stuff like that. I just remember thinking, ‘What is she doing? I don’t understand,’” Wynonna explained. “She’d call me and say, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ And I’d go over and spend the night with her. It was awful.” Looking back, Wynonna said she watched her mother’s condition become increasingly difficult to bear, as she witnessed her “really struggling in the end.”

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Ashley Opened Up About Finding Her Mother

Source: MEGA Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022, at age 76, and her daughter Ashley Judd was the one who found her.

As OK! previously reported, Naomi died on April 30, 2022, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was 76 years old and left a suicide note. Her daughter Ashley, who was the one who found her, described the experience as "the most shattering day of my life." In a public essay, Ashley reflected on the lasting emotional impact of that moment. "The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," she revealed, adding that Naomi didn't die instantly. "I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading," she shared. "I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she 'went away home,' as we say in Appalachia."

Police Report Detailed Earlier Threats

Source: MEGA Ashley Judd later described the lasting trauma of discovering her mother and the distress she experienced that day.