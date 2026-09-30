Wynonna Judd and Sister Ashley Are Not 'Connected' 4 Years After Mom Naomi's Tragic Suicide: 'We're Taking a Break'

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Wynonna Judd revealed where she stands with her sister, Ashley Judd. The 62-year-old admitted in a September 30 interview that she and her younger sister are not "connected," four years after their mother Naomi Judd's tragic death by suicide. "We’re taking a break, which all families can relate to. She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine," she said of the 58-year-old actress.

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Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd revealed she and her sister are not 'connected' years after Naomi Judd's death.

Their mother died in 2022 after taking her own life following a lifelong battle with debilitating depression. Wynonna admitted that Ashley had not heard her upcoming album, The Hard Truth, which reflects on her relationship with her family as well as her late mother and former collaborator. However, she noted that she and Ashley would "absolutely" reconnect at some point in the future. "She just travels a lot. She’s always gone,” Wynonna said of the distance between the sisters. “It’s nothing specific.”

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'It's Nothing Specific'

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd claims she helped raise Ashley Judd.

Wynonna has previously opened up about feeling like she helped raise her younger sister, while their mother went to work amid their financial struggles. Naomi gave birth to Wynonna when she was only 18 years old and welcomed Ashley at 22. The sisters have different fathers. “I remember the good times with Ashley, and the times we were hungry,” Wynonna reflected. “We made up for it in music and fellowship and food. So we had what we needed most of the time.”

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Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd previously shared that she and her sister are not as close as she would like.

In 2025, Wynonna admitted that she and Ashley had grown apart in the aftermath of Naomi's passing. "I don’t see her very much, and we’re not as close as I’d like to be, but that’s because success took us away from each other," she explained. Wynonna rose to stardom as Naomi's other half in their musical duo, The Judds, whereas Ashley found success as an actress, best known for her role in the 1999 thriller Double Jeopardy. "It’s a funny thing," Wynonna continued last year. "There’s a bit of a sadness, because being famous takes you from home."

Ashley Judd's Comments on Her Family

Source: MEGA Ashley Judd recalled holding Naomi Judd before she died.