Ashley Judd Discusses Mom Naomi's 'Untreated' Mental Health Woes Upon 2-Year Anniversary of Singer's Suicide: 'She Deserved Better'
After Ashley Judd's mother, Naomi Judd, took her own life in 2022, the actress is doing all she can to ensure that those struggling with mental health have access to the tools they need to heal.
On Tuesday, April 23, Ashley spoke at the White House on behalf of the new National Strategy for Suicide Prevention initiative.
"I'm here because I am my beloved mother's daughter and on the day she died, which will be the two-year anniversary in one week, the disease of mental illness was lying to her, and with great terror convinced her that it would never get better," the star, 56, shared.
"She lived most of her life with an untreated and undiagnosed mental illness that lied to her and stole from her," Ashley noted. "It stole from our family, and she deserved better."
The Missing alum also touched on her own mental health struggles, sharing that she started experiencing depression as a child — however, attending treatment starting in 2006 helped her move forward.
"I've been in good recovery for 18 years and I've had a different outcome than my mother," explained the Emmy nominee. "I carry a message of hope and recovery."
Ashley shared a few photos from the day via Instagram, captioning one snap, "Thank you @hhsgov, @cdcgov, @samhsgaov for creating a plan based around care, connection and collaboration."
The star also said she was "honored" to speak with "other suicide prevention advocates."
As OK! reported, Naomi died on April 30, 2022 via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was 76 and left a suicide note.
Ashley — who also has a sister, Wynonna, 59 — was the one who found her, calling the tragedy "the most shattering day of my life."
"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley said in a public essay, revealing the singer didn't die instantly.
"I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading," she shared. "I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she 'went away home,' as we say in Appalachia."
According to the police report, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com, Naomi had threatened to "kill herself a half a dozen times, guns were involved."
On the day of her death, "she locked herself in her bedroom. She would threaten to shoot the people who took her [illegible]."
"Ashley then called the family therapist, Dr. Ted Klontz, for help," telling him the mother-of-two "was screaming and speaking in tongues. After about 10 minutes she calmed down."
Dr. Klontz and Ashley went downstairs to talk, and while Naomi was alone in her room, she pulled the trigger.
Entertainment Tonight reported on Ashley's speech.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).