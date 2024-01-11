Ashley Judd Says She Still Feels the Trauma of Mom Naomi's Suicide

Ashley Judd got candid about dealing with the aftermath of her mother, Naomi Judd's suicide.

Nearly two years after the matriarch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 76, her youngest daughter, 55, sat down with Anderson Cooper for an episode of his "All There Is” podcast, to discuss how she's tried to heal after being the first person to find Naomi after she'd taken her own life.