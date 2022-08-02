Wynonna Judd Scheming To Contest Late Mom's $25 Million Will After She & Ashley Judd Were Left Cut Out

“Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie,” a source splilled, adding that Wynonna, 58, thinks sister Ashley Judd and Naomi's widower husband, Larry, “conspired against her.”

According to an insider, Ashley, 54, is convinced that her mother "knew what she was doing" by not giving Wynonna some of the money.

“Wynonna has had money problems throughout her adult life,” a family friend dished. “She’s blown through every dollar she made with The Judds. She even checked into a treatment facility in 2004 for a ‘money disorder!”