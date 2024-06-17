Kevin Costner Admits He'd 'Love' to Return to 'Yellowstone' If It's 'Under the Right Circumstances'

As OK! previously spilled, it was reported that the dad-of-seven's creative differences with series creator Taylor Sheridan, 54, were to blame, but Costner said it was actually due to other behind-the-scenes issues.

The movie star claimed he was originally going to do all of Season 5 as well as two more seasons, but the course of production kept shifting.

In the end, he felt things were moving at too slow of a pace, so he opted not to return for the second half of Season 5 since he never saw a script. It was also decided that the show would conclude after the fifth season.