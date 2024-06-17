Kevin Costner Admits He'd 'Love' to Return to 'Yellowstone' If It's 'Under the Right Circumstances'
Kevin Costner may not be hanging up his cowboy hat just yet.
Though the actor did not sign on for the second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone, he confirmed on the Monday, June 17, episode of Today that there's still a chance he could return for the final episodes.
"I've supported that thing and I’ve loved it. It’s been really important to me," the Emmy winner, 69, shared. "I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."
"Saying there’s a chance, there’s always a chance," he declared. "I love the thing. You’ve got to be really clear about that."
As OK! previously spilled, it was reported that the dad-of-seven's creative differences with series creator Taylor Sheridan, 54, were to blame, but Costner said it was actually due to other behind-the-scenes issues.
The movie star claimed he was originally going to do all of Season 5 as well as two more seasons, but the course of production kept shifting.
In the end, he felt things were moving at too slow of a pace, so he opted not to return for the second half of Season 5 since he never saw a script. It was also decided that the show would conclude after the fifth season.
"Number one, I did it for five years, OK, and I want to work more than once a year. We lost an entire year at one point and I thought, 'Well that can’t ever happen again,'" he explained, likely referring to the pandemic or the writer's strikes. "It was well over a year. And I said, 'I just have to be in position to make the things.' There’s a chance to do both of them, but material has to be ready at certain times, and we weren’t able to do that."
In another interview, the Field of Dreams lead expressed his disappointment in Paramount not clearing up the rumors surrounding the situation, as many fingers were pointed at him.
"I don’t want to get down in the gutter with the Yellowstone thing but what I’m telling you is straight up," he stated. "I have taken a beating from those f------ guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from. I just elected not to get into that."
"If you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong," he added. "I did not initiate any of those things. They did. They were doing a tap dance and this poor guy was also having to write so much. And I don’t know why they didn’t stick up for me."
Costner was on Today to promote his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga.