Yolanda Hadid Jokes About Controversial, Viral 'Real Housewives' Parenting Moments With Almond-Themed TikTok

“Worst mom ever!”

TV personality Yolanda Hadid poked fun at herself — and her controversial almond–related parenting moments — last week, sharing a clip on social media comically firing back at long-running criticisms of how she broached the topic of food with her children.

On Friday, September 30, Hadid took to TikTok with a short video depicting herself snacking on a bowl of almonds in various locales, including in front of a fireplace, while driving a golf cart and with a horse. The video was also slapped with a warning from the app, advising fans that “participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt,” though it is unclear what, exactly, prompted this note.