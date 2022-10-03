Yolanda Hadid Jokes About Controversial, Viral 'Real Housewives' Parenting Moments With Almond-Themed TikTok
“Worst mom ever!”
TV personality Yolanda Hadid poked fun at herself — and her controversial almond–related parenting moments — last week, sharing a clip on social media comically firing back at long-running criticisms of how she broached the topic of food with her children.
On Friday, September 30, Hadid took to TikTok with a short video depicting herself snacking on a bowl of almonds in various locales, including in front of a fireplace, while driving a golf cart and with a horse. The video was also slapped with a warning from the app, advising fans that “participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt,” though it is unclear what, exactly, prompted this note.
Captioning the clip with hashtags "#worstmomever” and “#almonds,” the video, which has since racked up more than 360,000 views, comes as several eyebrow-raising moments from her four seasons on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills resurfaced online, renewing questions surrounding how the model addressed eating with daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES (OF ROMANCE): SPLITSVILLE, RE-UPS & QUICKIES—AN EXAMINATION OF THE RELATIONSHIPS OF OUR FAVORITE REALITY STARS
Though several of Yolanda’s Bravo moments have garnered criticism from fans — who can forget the infamous cake incident at Gigi’s graduation party? — the mom-of-three’s video specifically references a moment from the series' second season, in which Gigi reached out to her mother with concerns for her health while the pair were enduring a “fast.”
"I'm feeling really weak,” Gigi is heard telling her mother over the phone during the 2013 episode. “I had, like, half an almond."
"Have a couple of almonds,” Yolanda advised her eldest, instructing her to “chew them really well."
While several fans seemingly found the video amusing, some dubbing it “iconic” while another begged the reality maven to “ adopt me so I can be skinny,” it seems others had some snide remarks for Hadid.
GIGI HADID STUNS IN LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN FASHION SHOW AFTER PERSONAL WOES MAKE HEADLINES FOLLOWING EX ZAYN MALIK'S ALTERCATION WITH YOLANDA HADID
“And you only let Gigi eat 2,” added one commenter. “The tags r so true, queen,” quipped another.