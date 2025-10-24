Young Nanas and Papas! 10 Celebrities Who Became Grandparents Earlier Than Expected

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen

Source: MEGA; @charliesheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen is a father-of-five.

Charlie Sheen stepped into the grandparent role when his daughter Cassandra Estevez and her husband, Casey Huffman, welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2013. He was 47 at the time. The Two and a Half Men alum celebrated his granddaughter's birth on X, writing, "Hey Luna, welcome to my planet!"

Dascha Polanco

Source: @sheisdash/Instagram; @princess.sany_/Instagram Dascha Polanco became a mother at the age of 17.

In an interview with People, Dascha Polanco spoke candidly about becoming a grandmother at a surprisingly young age. "I'm sure I'm not the first or the last. There's younger grandmas than me, but I'm still here, I'm still fly," she shared. "I'm enjoying him. He's amazing. He's a model. Dior, he's modeling and he's just a blessing." Her daughter, Dasany Gonzalez, welcomed her son, Dior, in October 2023, when the Dominican actress was 40. At the time, she told her fans she "just got a promotion" and officially became a glamma.

Eminem

Source: MEGA; @hailiejade/Instagram Eminem has three kids.

Jessica Lange

Source: MEGA Jessica Lange has been open about her love for being a mother.

Jessica Lange, whose first grandchild was born when she was in her early 50s, said it was nice to become a young grandparent because "you really grow up with them." "It's like having a second crop of children," she told People. "We spent a great deal of time together. We traveled together. We had all sorts of adventures together. So I treasured that."

Jim Carrey

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their only daughter, Jane, in 1987.

At 47, Jim Carrey began his journey as a grandparent when his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, gave birth to her son with Alex Santana in 2010. The Dumb and Dumber actor celebrated his grandchild's birth in a tweet, writing, "Jackson Riley Santana, My Grandson, Born today! This is what 7lbs.11oz. of Calfornia dynomite looks like!"

Kiefer Sutherland

Source: MEGA; @kiefersutherland/Instagram Kiefer Sutherland shared a cute Instagram post to celebrate his grandson's birthday in 2018.

In 2005, Kiefer Sutherland's stepdaughter, Michelle Kath, welcomed a son, making the Stand by Me actor a granddad at 39. "I raised two daughters. You can sit down with little girls and maybe even have a little nap," he shared, adding, "With my grandsons there is no way of even thinking about rest. After one hour with them I am totally finished and I feel like I have earned a medal."

NeNe Leakes

Source: @neneleakes/Instagram The starlet became a grandma at 44.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes officially became a Real Glamma at 44 when her son Bryson Bryant and his then-girlfriend, Ashley Hill, welcomed Bri'asia. The TV personality now has four grandkids, with the youngest born in December 2024.

Pierce Brosnan

Source: MEGA; @piercebrosnanofficial/Instagram Pierce Brosnan said he enjoys his 'wonderful, beautiful' family.

Pierce Brosnan was 46 when his adopted daughter, Charlotte, gave birth to her first child, Isabella, in 1998. Reflecting on his growing family, the James Bond star told The Herald, "[Life] can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it? That's why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren."

Priscilla Presley

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, died in January 2023.

In 1989, Priscilla Presley entered her grandparent era when her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, gave birth to Riley Keough. When Riley celebrated her birthday in 2024, The Naked Gun actress posted a heartfelt video message on Instagram alongside the caption, "Wishing my beautiful & talented granddaughter Riley a very happy birthday- 🌹."

Whoopi Goldberg

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg has two granddaughters.