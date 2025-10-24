or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > celebrities
OK LogoPHOTOS

Young Nanas and Papas! 10 Celebrities Who Became Grandparents Earlier Than Expected

young celebrity grandparentswhoopi goldberg kiefer sutherland
Source: MEGA

From Whoopi Goldberg to Kiefer Sutherland, these stars joined the grandparent club at a surprisingly young age.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen

charlie sheen
Source: MEGA; @charliesheen/Instagram

Charlie Sheen is a father-of-five.

Charlie Sheen stepped into the grandparent role when his daughter Cassandra Estevez and her husband, Casey Huffman, welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2013. He was 47 at the time.

The Two and a Half Men alum celebrated his granddaughter's birth on X, writing, "Hey Luna, welcome to my planet!"

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dascha Polanco

dascha polanco
Source: @sheisdash/Instagram; @princess.sany_/Instagram

Dascha Polanco became a mother at the age of 17.

In an interview with People, Dascha Polanco spoke candidly about becoming a grandmother at a surprisingly young age.

"I'm sure I'm not the first or the last. There's younger grandmas than me, but I'm still here, I'm still fly," she shared. "I'm enjoying him. He's amazing. He's a model. Dior, he's modeling and he's just a blessing."

Her daughter, Dasany Gonzalez, welcomed her son, Dior, in October 2023, when the Dominican actress was 40. At the time, she told her fans she "just got a promotion" and officially became a glamma.

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem

eminem
Source: MEGA; @hailiejade/Instagram

Eminem has three kids.

Through the music video for his song "Temporary," Eminem revealed he would level up to grandparent status as he confirmed Hailie Jade's pregnancy.

In an Instagram post in April, the rapper's daughter announced that she had given birth to her son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14, making Eminem a grandfather at 52.

"happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍," she captioned the update.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Lange

jessica lange
Source: MEGA

Jessica Lange has been open about her love for being a mother.

Jessica Lange, whose first grandchild was born when she was in her early 50s, said it was nice to become a young grandparent because "you really grow up with them."

"It's like having a second crop of children," she told People. "We spent a great deal of time together. We traveled together. We had all sorts of adventures together. So I treasured that."

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey

jim carrey
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their only daughter, Jane, in 1987.

At 47, Jim Carrey began his journey as a grandparent when his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, gave birth to her son with Alex Santana in 2010.

The Dumb and Dumber actor celebrated his grandchild's birth in a tweet, writing, "Jackson Riley Santana, My Grandson, Born today! This is what 7lbs.11oz. of Calfornia dynomite looks like!"

MORE ON:
celebrities

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland

kiefer sutherland
Source: MEGA; @kiefersutherland/Instagram

Kiefer Sutherland shared a cute Instagram post to celebrate his grandson's birthday in 2018.

In 2005, Kiefer Sutherland's stepdaughter, Michelle Kath, welcomed a son, making the Stand by Me actor a granddad at 39.

"I raised two daughters. You can sit down with little girls and maybe even have a little nap," he shared, adding, "With my grandsons there is no way of even thinking about rest. After one hour with them I am totally finished and I feel like I have earned a medal."

Article continues below advertisement

NeNe Leakes

nene leakes
Source: @neneleakes/Instagram

The starlet became a grandma at 44.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes officially became a Real Glamma at 44 when her son Bryson Bryant and his then-girlfriend, Ashley Hill, welcomed Bri'asia.

The TV personality now has four grandkids, with the youngest born in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Pierce Brosnan

pierce brosnan
Source: MEGA; @piercebrosnanofficial/Instagram

Pierce Brosnan said he enjoys his 'wonderful, beautiful' family.

Pierce Brosnan was 46 when his adopted daughter, Charlotte, gave birth to her first child, Isabella, in 1998.

Reflecting on his growing family, the James Bond star told The Herald, "[Life] can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it? That's why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren."

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley

priscilla presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, died in January 2023.

In 1989, Priscilla Presley entered her grandparent era when her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, gave birth to Riley Keough.

When Riley celebrated her birthday in 2024, The Naked Gun actress posted a heartfelt video message on Instagram alongside the caption, "Wishing my beautiful & talented granddaughter Riley a very happy birthday- 🌹."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg

whoopi goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg has two granddaughters.

Whoopi Goldberg became a grandmother and a great-grandmother before turning 60.

In a 2014 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host disclosed that she had taken on the new roles "kind of young."

"I had just gotten into the groove of being a grandmother, it was all great. And then this girl came and said she and her man were having a baby and I wanted to ring her neck," she recalled. "But then my daughter's like, 'Uh, I'm going to be a grandmother. Oh, my God, I just saw my life was beginning, I raised the children, and now ...' So, I let her go through all of that and I whispered in her ear, 'I got no sympathy for you. You made me a grandmother when I was 33, b----.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.