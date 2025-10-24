Young Nanas and Papas! 10 Celebrities Who Became Grandparents Earlier Than Expected
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen stepped into the grandparent role when his daughter Cassandra Estevez and her husband, Casey Huffman, welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2013. He was 47 at the time.
The Two and a Half Men alum celebrated his granddaughter's birth on X, writing, "Hey Luna, welcome to my planet!"
Dascha Polanco
In an interview with People, Dascha Polanco spoke candidly about becoming a grandmother at a surprisingly young age.
"I'm sure I'm not the first or the last. There's younger grandmas than me, but I'm still here, I'm still fly," she shared. "I'm enjoying him. He's amazing. He's a model. Dior, he's modeling and he's just a blessing."
Her daughter, Dasany Gonzalez, welcomed her son, Dior, in October 2023, when the Dominican actress was 40. At the time, she told her fans she "just got a promotion" and officially became a glamma.
Eminem
Through the music video for his song "Temporary," Eminem revealed he would level up to grandparent status as he confirmed Hailie Jade's pregnancy.
In an Instagram post in April, the rapper's daughter announced that she had given birth to her son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14, making Eminem a grandfather at 52.
"happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍," she captioned the update.
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange, whose first grandchild was born when she was in her early 50s, said it was nice to become a young grandparent because "you really grow up with them."
"It's like having a second crop of children," she told People. "We spent a great deal of time together. We traveled together. We had all sorts of adventures together. So I treasured that."
Jim Carrey
At 47, Jim Carrey began his journey as a grandparent when his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, gave birth to her son with Alex Santana in 2010.
The Dumb and Dumber actor celebrated his grandchild's birth in a tweet, writing, "Jackson Riley Santana, My Grandson, Born today! This is what 7lbs.11oz. of Calfornia dynomite looks like!"
Kiefer Sutherland
In 2005, Kiefer Sutherland's stepdaughter, Michelle Kath, welcomed a son, making the Stand by Me actor a granddad at 39.
"I raised two daughters. You can sit down with little girls and maybe even have a little nap," he shared, adding, "With my grandsons there is no way of even thinking about rest. After one hour with them I am totally finished and I feel like I have earned a medal."
NeNe Leakes
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes officially became a Real Glamma at 44 when her son Bryson Bryant and his then-girlfriend, Ashley Hill, welcomed Bri'asia.
The TV personality now has four grandkids, with the youngest born in December 2024.
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan was 46 when his adopted daughter, Charlotte, gave birth to her first child, Isabella, in 1998.
Reflecting on his growing family, the James Bond star told The Herald, "[Life] can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it? That's why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren."
Priscilla Presley
In 1989, Priscilla Presley entered her grandparent era when her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, gave birth to Riley Keough.
When Riley celebrated her birthday in 2024, The Naked Gun actress posted a heartfelt video message on Instagram alongside the caption, "Wishing my beautiful & talented granddaughter Riley a very happy birthday- 🌹."
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg became a grandmother and a great-grandmother before turning 60.
In a 2014 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host disclosed that she had taken on the new roles "kind of young."
"I had just gotten into the groove of being a grandmother, it was all great. And then this girl came and said she and her man were having a baby and I wanted to ring her neck," she recalled. "But then my daughter's like, 'Uh, I'm going to be a grandmother. Oh, my God, I just saw my life was beginning, I raised the children, and now ...' So, I let her go through all of that and I whispered in her ear, 'I got no sympathy for you. You made me a grandmother when I was 33, b----.'"