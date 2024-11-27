8 Things To Know About Eminem's Children: Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie and Stevie Laine

Eminem welcomed his only biological child, Hailie Jade Scott, with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, on December 25, 1995. The ex-couple agreed to joint custody of their daughter following their second divorce in 2006.

Speaking with Q in 2001, Eminem said his daughter was "a real wakeup call" for him.

"She made me get my a-- in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before," said the rapper. "Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie … the money — it's for her college."