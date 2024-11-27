8 Things To Know About Eminem's Children: Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie and Stevie Laine
Hailie Jade Scott Is Eminem's Only Biological Child
Eminem welcomed his only biological child, Hailie Jade Scott, with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, on December 25, 1995. The ex-couple agreed to joint custody of their daughter following their second divorce in 2006.
Speaking with Q in 2001, Eminem said his daughter was "a real wakeup call" for him.
"She made me get my a-- in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before," said the rapper. "Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie … the money — it's for her college."
Eminem Mentioned Hailie Jade Scott in Some of His Songs
Through the years, Hailie Jade's name has appeared in her dad's songs, including "Temporary" and "Hailie's Song."
She was also featured in Eminem's track "My Dad's Gone Crazy" when she was 6. After it appeared on the Billboard charts in August 2002, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized her as the youngest performer to be credited on the R&B charts.
Inside Hailie Jade Scott's Personal Life
Hailie Jade graduated with a psychology degree from Michigan State College with a 3.9 GPA. In 2022, she launched her "Just a Little Shady" podcast, a nod to Eminem's rap alter-ego, Slim Shady.
Then, in 2023, Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock got engaged.
Following their marriage in May, her father released a music video for his song, "Temporary," which included a video of the moment she gave him a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "Grandpa" on the back to confirm her pregnancy.
"We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,'" Hailie Jade gushed about her husband in an episode of her podcast. "I was like, 'OK, well they're still going to Target with me.'"
Evan added, "Whether it was a girl or boy, I would have made them do it. Or hoped they would want to do it at least."
Eminem Legally Adopted Alaina Marie Scott
Born on February 22, 1993, Alaina Marie Scott was legally adopted by the "Houdini" rapper in the early 2000s as her biological mom, Dawn Scott, was struggling with substance issues.
In his 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem shared that Alaina Marie "has been a part of my life ever since she was born."
"Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at," he continued, confirming he has full custody of his niece.
Eminem also mentioned her in his 2004 song, "Mockingbird."
Alaina Marie Scott Is a Travel Blogger
Alaina Marie got her bachelor of arts in communication with a double minor in public relations and advertising from Oakland University.
Currently, she is known as a travel blogger, sharing her adventures and stories on Instagram.
Alaina Marie Scott Wed Matt Moeller in 2023
In 2021, Alaina Marie became engaged to Matt Moeller. The pair tied the knot in Detroit, Mich., on June 9, 2023.
"He wasn't going to miss that," she said of Eminem in her interview with People. "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments, and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."
Eminem Adopted Kim Scott's Child With Her Former Partner
Eminem also adopted Stevie Laine Scott, Kim and Eric Hartter's child, in 2005.
Stevie Laine Scott Came Out as Nonbinary
In August 2021, Stevie Laine — who uses they/them pronouns — came out as nonbinary in a TikTok video. They have been in a long-distance relationship with Declan Jace, a fellow TikToker.