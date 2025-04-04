Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child Early, Pays Tribute to Famous Rapper
He's here!
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announced the name of her first child, which has a subtle nod to the rapper.
"happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍," she captioned the post, which revealed the little one's moniker's name: Elliott Marshall McClintock. (Eminem's real name is Marshall Mathers.)
Of course, people loved the new pictures. One person wrote, "His initials are EM & M Genius! What a little cutie," while another said, "His name is EM&M 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺."
A third person added, "I can already hear the first mixtape ❤️."
The rapper, 52, broke the pregnancy news in his "Temporary" music video in October 2024, sharing footage from when he found out.
In the clip, the young starlet gave her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" written on the back.
Jade, who is married to Evan McClintock, also captioned the photos, writing, “mom & dad est. 2025 🤍."