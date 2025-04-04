or
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child Early, Pays Tribute to Famous Rapper

hailiejadepp
Source: @hailiejade/instagram

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announced the name of her first child!

By:

April 4 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

He's here!

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announced the name of her first child, which has a subtle nod to the rapper.

"happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍," she captioned the post, which revealed the little one's moniker's name: Elliott Marshall McClintock. (Eminem's real name is Marshall Mathers.)

Photo of Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock.
Source: @hailiejade/INSTAGRAM
Of course, people loved the new pictures. One person wrote, "His initials are EM & M 🩵 Genius! What a little cutie," while another said, "His name is EM&M 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺."

A third person added, "I can already hear the first mixtape ❤️."

Breaking News

The rapper, 52, broke the pregnancy news in his "Temporary" music video in October 2024, sharing footage from when he found out.

hailiejadebaby pic ig
Source: @hailiejade/instagram
In the clip, the young starlet gave her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" written on the back.

Jade, who is married to Evan McClintock, also captioned the photos, writing, “mom & dad est. 2025 🤍."

hailiejadebaby ig pic
Source: @hailiejade/instagram

