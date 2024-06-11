YouTube Star Ben Potter Dead at 40 After 'Unfortunate Accident,' His Wife Reveals in Emotional Statement
YouTube star Ben Potter, who was best known as Comicstorian, has died at age 40, his wife, Nathalie Potter, confirmed via social media on Monday, June 10.
Ben died in an "unfortunate accident" on Saturday, June 8, his wife confirmed.
"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it," she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, however, she declined to share details about the incident. "He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that."
She continued, "His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now. - Nathalie Potter."
Of course, people were saddened to hear the news about her husband. One person wrote, "Oh my God. I'm so sorry, Nathalie. Ben was a great one," while another said, "Incredibly heart breaking, Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Devastating news. Rest in peace."
Prior to his untimely death, Ben had been replying to fans on social media — and even uploaded one video to YouTube on June 7.
"For those wondering, Mangastorian video will drop tomorrow. We're just behind in the edits. If we can get it done, One Piece will drop, if not it'll be my take on My hero (which is complete, I just haven't launched it)," he wrote on X, referring to One Piece, a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda.