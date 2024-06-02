Sandra Bullock Will 'Commemorate' Bryan Randall's Death With Her Kids: 'They've Gone Through It All Together'
Sandra Bullock does not want to spend the anniversary of longtime partner Bryan Randall's death in misery.
According to a source, August will be a difficult month for The Blinds Side star and her two kids, Louis, 14, and Laila, 11, but the actress hopes to make the best of it.
“It’s bittersweet that the two dates, Sandra’s birthday and the anniversary of losing Bryan, are so close to each other. She and the children will commemorate both, though,” the insider revealed of the upcoming milestones for the brood.
Ever since Bryan tragically passed away in 2023 at age 57 after battling ALS for three years, the trio has been dealing with immense pain.
“They’ve gone through it all together. She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again,” the source added.
As for how Sandra hopes to mark 60 years old, the insider said, “She’s probably going to ring in the milestone birthday with a family trip.”
“She loves to travel with the children. Sharing new experiences and making memories with them are her favorite thing,” they continued.
The Oscar winner hopes that keeping the photographer's memory alive will be a time of healing for her family.
As OK! previously reported, Sandra relied on her loved ones, including pal Jennifer Aniston, in the aftermath.
A source noted how Bullock "could have retreated into isolation when he died, but Jen never stopped reaching out," adding that the Friends alum would never let the brunette beauty "deal with the loss on her own."
"Obviously, she’s not over losing Bryan and probably never will be completely, but Jen helped save her from the crushing grief," they shared.
"Jen’s gotten Sandra out of the house and made sure she had people around her who love her and make her laugh," the insider continued. "She saw Sandra through the toughest months of her life."
"They’re ride-or-dies," the source stated of the friends who have been close for over 30 years. "Their bond will never be broken."
Aniston was not the only A-lister Sandra leaned on, as another source revealed former costar Keanu Reeves has been a "lifesaver" for her.
"He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead," the insider shared.
Life & Style reported on how Sandra and her kids will be commemorating Bryan's passing.