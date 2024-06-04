OK Magazine
'American Idol' Star Mandisa's Cause of Death Confirmed in Autopsy

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Former American Idol star Mandisa Lynn Hundley tragically passed away in April at only 47 years old.

On Tuesday, June 4, the medical examiner's report revealed her cause of death was "natural" due to complications from "stage III obesity."

Mandisa passed away in April.

The singer — who went mononymously by Mandisa — was found dead in her Tennessee home on Thursday, April 18.

"At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details," her rep wrote in a statement at the time. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

The singer died of natural causes.

The statement continued: "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world. She wrote this song for a dear friend who had passed in 2017. Her own words say it best. 'I'm already home. You've got to lay it down 'cause Jesus holds me now—And I am not alone.'"

Local police confirmed per RadarOnline.com that there was "no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity."

Mandisa starred in Season 5 of 'American Idol'.

Mandisa famously starred on Season 5 of American Idol alongside fellow contestants Katharine McPhee, Elliott Yamin, Kellie Pickler, Taylor Hicks and Chris Daughtry. Her first full-length album hit shelves in 2007 and was number one in Christian album charts.

Following the news of her death, several Idol alums took to social media to pen touching tributes to the late artist.

Taylor Hicks shared a photo of himself posing with Mandisa after her death.

McPhee gushed, "She was my building light all through Idol and my first tour. She kept all of us grounded. She was the most amazing Godly woman with the biggest heart. Sang at my first wedding and brought everyone to tears. Heaven just gained an angel. Heartbroken over this. Fly high, friend. I’ll remember you forever."

In his own post, Hicks also wrote that Mandisa had been a "power house vocalist" and a "power house person" who he will miss "dearly."

Yamin revealed he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news of her passing as she was a "constant beacon of light and hope and positivity" to all.

"My thoughts and well wishes are with her family at this time," he said. "Mandisa, I will never forget you and your light. It was an honor to walk through the @americanidol experience with you!"

People reported the autopsy results.

