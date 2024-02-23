YouTuber Ruby Franke's Son Joked About His Mother Going to Prison on TikTok Days Before She Was Sentenced

Franke's son and daughter, Chad and Shari, were both present at Utah's 5th District as their mother tearfully apologized for the abuse inflicted on them in what prosecutors described as a "concentration camp-like setting."

The 42-year-old influencer, who had millions of subscribers on YouTube, was arrested alongside her partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, in August 2023 following a harrowing escape by one of Franke's sons who sought help from a neighbor.

The child, malnourished and with signs of abuse, explained they had been subjected to inhumane treatment involving being tied with ropes and having cayenne pepper and honey applied to their wounds.