David Eason's Misdemeanor Child Abuse Charge Against Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, Upgraded to a Felony: Report
David Eason's child abuse charge has been changed from a misdemeanor to a felony, according to a court spokesperson familiar with the case.
The clerk claimed the embattled Teen Mom personality appeared in court before a grand jury on Wednesday, January 10, but noted the new case details had not been fully updated in the system as of yet.
"They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," the clerk explained. "District court hears misdemeanors, traffic and other infractions, whereas felony cases are heard in superior."
As OK! previously reported, David was placed under investigation after Jenelle Evans' son Jace, 14, allegedly told medical doctors, law enforcement, Child Protective Services staff and his therapist that his stepfather had physically abused him. David was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for reportedly purposely inflicting injuries on a minor.
"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," the legal documents read. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."
According to a source, "Everyone Jace spoke to listened to him, and took the allegations seriously. They had a Ring camera to capture the incident. The incident was all documented by CPS."
Following the incident, Jace was taken into custody by CPS. The teenager is currently believed to be living in a foster home as the investigation into his stepfather's alleged abuse continues.
However, an insider told a news outlet that his mother wants the 14-year-old to be moved to her sister-in-law's home.
"That is something Jenelle had been pushing for. If Jace couldn’t come back to live with her, Jenelle wanted to have him go live with April," the insider explained, noting that it was "unlikely" due to the fact that April does not have a "biological relationship" to Jace."
"Jenelle has stated that Jace gets along with April’s son who is around the same age as him," the insider added. "But that’s not enough to get a judge to place him at April’s."
The court clerk spoke with The Sun regarding David's felony charge.
The insider told The Ashley that Jenelle wanted Jace to live with David's sister.