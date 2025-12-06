YouTuber Sean Pettiford Pushes Back Against Tara Reid's Claims That He Drugged Her: 'Absolutely Not'

Article continues below advertisement

YouTuber Sean Pettiford spoke out for the first time since actress Tara Reid claimed he spiked her drink during a night out in Chicago. Reid, who was seen drinking at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O'Hare Airport - Rosemont, was seen being pushed out in a wheelchair before she was sent to the hospital. "YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!" the American Pie star shouted in the lobby.

YouTuber Sean Pettiford Speaks Out

Source: @theseanpettiford/Instagram The YouTuber denied spiking Tara Reid's drink.

When asked if he spiked her drink, Pettiford, who spoke to INSIDE EDITION's Alison Hall, replied, "Absolutely no. Never." Pettiford claimed Reid made the accusation against him over a phone call. “I said, ‘Tara how am I supposed to roofie you when I am outside having a cigarette with you. That’s impossible,'" he stated. He also claimed Reid was upset that he allegedly turned her down. “She said, ‘Will you take me to my room.’ I said, ‘No mam, I’m not going to do that.’ As soon as I said that all h--- broke loose," he said in the interview, adding that he knew she was hitting on him in that moment.

Source: @insideedition/Instagram The YouTube star spoke out his experience with Tara Reid in an interview.

As OK! previously reported, the social media star previously pushed back against Reid's claims. He said he “met her at the hotel bar,” where they struck up a conversation, even exchanging contact information. According to his interview with TMZ, he never saw her with a drink, though he admitted he “wasn’t paying much attention” at the time. Reid allegedly invited him outside for a cigarette, but he said she "was initially standoffish" and took "a dig at him for being a YouTuber.” He claimed her attitude changed after he teased her about an infamous 2006 TMZ clip, in which she was denied entry to a Hollywood club.

Source: mega Tara Reid claimed the YouTuber drugged her.

Once they were both tipsy, Reid asked him to go out for a smoke. When they came back to the bar, he went to close his tab — which is when Reid handed him her purse and asked him to take the room key. He claimed he “looked inside the purse and saw pills,” which led Reid to scream for security right away. Security came, but they both told staffers nothing was wrong. Pettiford told Reid to meet him outside for another cigarette, and as they went outside, she collapsed and ended up on the floor. Reid said she was left unconscious after someone allegedly spilled something into her drink.

What Happened to Tara Reid?

Source: mega Tara Reid said she didn't 'remember anything' the next day.

After reviewing the CCTV footage from the hotel, authorities said "at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink." They added that "a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice for bartenders to do," pushing back on the blonde beauty's claims. "We cannot, however, confirm at this time if or what specific chemical testing the hospital may have conducted." Reid reacted to the news, stating, “Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink." The starlet said the "last thing" she remembered was “having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything.” “That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt,” she said about the "horrifying experience," which has been "severely affecting" her "mental health." “I cannot sleep over this; it’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me," she concluded. “I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."