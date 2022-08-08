Yvonne Orji Dishes On The Possibility Of An 'Insecure' Movie, Details Her Friendship With Issa Rae

"Maybe I'll call her in 10 years and be like, 'Hey, girl, want to do that movie? What would Issa and Molly be doing today?'" she continues.

Rae, who created and starred in the comedy drama, took a chance on Orji by casting her in the role of her bestie — something she will be forever grateful for. "The first day on set, I learned that she really was awkward," the actress says of Rae. "I was like, 'Oh, this girl is real awkward.' It was really great to play off each other in real life, not just on set. She's such a gracious human being, and you hear all of these stories about people in Hollywood, and it's like don't believe the stories because they are really genuinely good-hearted human beings who want other people to succeed. They will do what they can to help anyone excel, and she's one of those people."