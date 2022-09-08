Zac Efron Puts Plastic Surgery Rumors To Rest, Claims Freak Injury Responsible For His Changing Appearance

The writer noted that regardless of the injury, Efron’s “jaw area” appeared “much as it has always looked” — at least while he was eating a crab leg during their interview — yet it seems such wasn’t always the case.

Efron then explained that beyond his wound, part of why his jaw looked larger was due to the physical therapy he endured following the accident. He recalled working with a specialist in order to help his masseter muscles, as well as the other muscles in his face, get back to working together “like a symphony.”

DID ZAC EFRON GET WORK DONE ON HIS FACE? PLASTIC SURGEONS EXCLUSIVELY WEIGH IN

”The masseters just grew,” Efron recalled. “They just got really, really big.”