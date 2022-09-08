Zac Efron Puts Plastic Surgery Rumors To Rest, Claims Freak Injury Responsible For His Changing Appearance
More than one year after Zac Efron’s seemingly new appearance first sparked plastic surgery rumors, the High School Musical alum has spoken out, revealing that an unfortunate injury, rather than a botched procedure, served as the catalyst for his new look.
In an interview published on Wednesday, September 7, the 34-year-old actor explained that an accident in his home — and the subsequent physical therapy he underwent during his recovery — led to his chin looking bigger than usual.
“He’d been running through his house in socks and slipped, smacking his chin against the granite corner of a fountain,” reporter Lauren Larson recalled of her discussion with the star. “He lost consciousness, and when he woke up, he recalls, his chin bone was hanging off his face.”
The writer noted that regardless of the injury, Efron’s “jaw area” appeared “much as it has always looked” — at least while he was eating a crab leg during their interview — yet it seems such wasn’t always the case.
Efron then explained that beyond his wound, part of why his jaw looked larger was due to the physical therapy he endured following the accident. He recalled working with a specialist in order to help his masseter muscles, as well as the other muscles in his face, get back to working together “like a symphony.”
”The masseters just grew,” Efron recalled. “They just got really, really big.”
Since Efron tends to avoid social media, he was oblivious to the plastic surgery rumors until his own mother asked him if he had gone under the knife. But even then, the star seemingly remained unfazed by the conjectures, explaining that a core component of his profession is paying no mind to the court of public opinion.
“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he explained.