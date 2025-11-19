Zac Efron Fans Gush Over Actor's Appearance to Support Brother Dylan at 'DWTS': 'Finally!'
Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET
Fans completely lost it when Zac Efron popped up at the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to cheer on his brother Dylan Efron.
On Tuesday, November 18, the High School Musical star showed up with their younger sister, Olivia, as they rooted for Dylan, who was in the semifinals alongside pro partner Daniella Karagach.
For his first routine, Dylan performed a tango to “I Would Die 4 U,” scoring an impressive 27 out of 30 with Daniella. While the judges were giving feedback, the cameras cut to the audience, where fans caught Zac sitting with Olivia on his lap.
It marked the first time the Iron Claw actor actually stepped into the DWTS ballroom to support Dylan in person. Olivia looked sweet in a pink puff-sleeved dress, while Zac kept it low-key in a dark button-down layered over a white T-shirt.
Naturally, people online went wild.
“ZAC EFRON IS FINALLY IN THE BALLROOM OMG #DWTS,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “I just scrumpt a scream so loud that you would think that Zac Efron just walked through my front door #DWTS.”
Host Julianne Hough also joined in on the excitement, posting a photo with Zac and Olivia, writing, “I love a supportive brother and sister! 💛#dwts @ZacEfron.”
A fourth fan couldn’t help but gush, saying, “The way they’re radiating ‘proud and unbothered’ energy is elite.”
Viewers had actually been hoping Zac would show up earlier, especially when Olivia helped introduce Dylan’s Dedication Night performance of “Rewrite the Stars” — a nod to Zac’s film The Greatest Showman — with Daniella last month.
“I’m dedicating this dance to my little sister, Olivia,” he said in a pre-taped video. “I wasn’t expecting to be a big brother…but immediately, I was inseparable from her.”
He added that performing to “Rewrite the Stars” was also a “nod to my brother,” explaining, “Zac’s always taken care of me and he did things that were so selfless. I wanna be that to Olivia, I wanna be the best role model I can.”
Back in October, Dylan told Extra that Zac hadn’t attended a show yet because he was “doing his thing,” but said his sibling has been “supporting me every day.”
Zac also opened up about living with Dylan and how their close bond helped him prepare for The Iron Claw in 2023.
“I’m a big brother myself, I love him to death, there’s a certain kind of relationship — it’s just a brother bond,” he told Entertainment Tonight, explaining how his real-life connection with Dylan informed his role as the eldest of five brothers.