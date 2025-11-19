Zac Efron Fans Gush Over Actor's Appearance to Support Brother Dylan at 'DWTS': 'Finally!'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juliannehough/X Olivia and Zac Efron looked relaxed as they cheered for their brother.

zac efron supporting his brother dylan at dancing with the stars tonight 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Xxej6g8HwW — throwbacks (@solelynostalgia) November 19, 2025 Source: Dancing With the Stars

For his first routine, Dylan performed a tango to “I Would Die 4 U,” scoring an impressive 27 out of 30 with Daniella. While the judges were giving feedback, the cameras cut to the audience, where fans caught Zac sitting with Olivia on his lap.

It marked the first time the Iron Claw actor actually stepped into the DWTS ballroom to support Dylan in person. Olivia looked sweet in a pink puff-sleeved dress, while Zac kept it low-key in a dark button-down layered over a white T-shirt.

Naturally, people online went wild. “ZAC EFRON IS FINALLY IN THE BALLROOM OMG #DWTS,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I just scrumpt a scream so loud that you would think that Zac Efron just walked through my front door #DWTS.”

Host Julianne Hough also joined in on the excitement, posting a photo with Zac and Olivia, writing, “I love a supportive brother and sister! 💛#dwts @ZacEfron.”

Source: Dancing With The Stars/YouTube Zac Efron’s surprise appearance had the internet talking.

A fourth fan couldn’t help but gush, saying, “The way they’re radiating ‘proud and unbothered’ energy is elite.” Viewers had actually been hoping Zac would show up earlier, especially when Olivia helped introduce Dylan’s Dedication Night performance of “Rewrite the Stars” — a nod to Zac’s film The Greatest Showman — with Daniella last month.

“I’m dedicating this dance to my little sister, Olivia,” he said in a pre-taped video. “I wasn’t expecting to be a big brother…but immediately, I was inseparable from her.”

Source: MEGA Fans said it felt like they’d been waiting forever to see Zac Efron at the show.

He added that performing to “Rewrite the Stars” was also a “nod to my brother,” explaining, “Zac’s always taken care of me and he did things that were so selfless. I wanna be that to Olivia, I wanna be the best role model I can.”

Back in October, Dylan told Extra that Zac hadn’t attended a show yet because he was “doing his thing,” but said his sibling has been “supporting me every day.”

Source: MEGA Dylan Efron said his brother is 'supporting' him everyday.