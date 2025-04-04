Zac Efron Blasted by Adam Devine for 'Ghosting' Him After 'Out of the Blue' Request
Looks like Zac Efron left Adam Devine hanging — something the comedian will never forget to this day.
During a recent podcast appearance, the When We First Met star shared a strange story about an unexpected favor the High School Musical alum asked him out of nowhere, after not talking for years.
“Zac calls me — hasn’t called me in a couple years — and calls me out of the blue,” Devine said on the “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” podcast on Wednesday, April 2.
“He’s like, ‘Hey man, I just want to let you know that I miss you.’ And I’m like, ‘I miss you too, dude. You’re a good friend of mine,’ yada, yada,” he continued, explaining that Efron was apparently calling from “some private island somewhere.”
Then things got even more random as Efron asked if the Pitch Perfect alum still had a house near the beach.
“He’s like, ‘Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?’” he recalled.
“I’m like ‘Uh, yeah, yeah, yeah, come stay with me,’” Devine said.
From there, he ran the idea by his wife, actress Chloe Bridges. “I’m like, ‘Chloe, I think Zac‘s going to come live here for a couple weeks. I don’t know.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, yeah, I guess so,’” he shared.
But that visit never happened. In fact, Efron never followed up.
“And then he ghosted me, dude. Never called back,” Devine revealed. “I even texted him like, ‘Are you gonna stay here?’”
According to Devine, the two haven’t spoken since.
“So I have no idea, dude, no idea,” he added.
The actors first teamed up in 2016’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, where they played wild party-loving brothers trying to find respectable dates for their sister’s wedding through Craigslist.
At the time, Devine admitted they barely knew each other before filming.
“I just knew him through friends a little bit. We both have a mutual friend in Brittany Snow,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We went out to Hawaii a week earlier for rehearsal-slash-brother-bonding time, and we just really clicked. It sort of p----- me off how great of a guy he is on top of being America’s handsome prince.”
He even shared how Efron showed up for him on set.
“I got food poisoning when we were shooting, and he was like, ‘Bro, I’m bringing you Saltines. I’m gonna get you some electrolytes.’ I’m like the type of person that likes to be left alone when they’re sick. But he said, ‘I’ll sleep on your couch. Want me to sleep on your couch?’ And I’m like, ‘No. Get out of here.’ He’s truly just a good guy,” Devine said.