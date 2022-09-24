That's Not Me! Adam DeVine Assures Fans His Marriage Is 'Going Strong' After They Confuse Him With Adam Levine
Clearing the air! Adam DeVine, 38, wants people to know that he is not Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 43.
The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to clarify his identity days after Levine was accused of sending flirtatious messages to several women while still married to his wife, Behati Prinsloo.
“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram post of him and his wife Chloe Bridges, 30. The couple tied the knot in October 2021.
"I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer," the Workaholics actor continued.
DeVine jokingly added that they'd be naming their "future baby" Sumner — the name of one of the models with whom Levine allegedly had been having an affair.
Earlier this week, Sumner Stroh revealed on TikTok that she was involved in a relationship with Levine, describing him as a person "who is married to a Victoria's Secret model."
The 23-year-old alleged the link-up happened last year after she graduated college. She claimed the musician reached out to her, asking if he could name his child after the model.
The "Girls Like You" singer denied the accusations, saying he crossed a line while talking to the model, but it did not go beyond that.
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram, adding that while he did not have an affair, he was aware of the "regrettable period" of his life.
Levine and Prinsloo married in 2014 and share daughter Dusty Rose, 5, and Gus Grace, 4. They are currently expecting their third child.
However, relationship troubles continue to mount for the singer as more women have come forward accusing the "She Will Be Loved" singer of sending them inappropriate messages.
Following the cheating claims, insider dished Prinsloo is very unhappy with her husband. "He admitted that he went behind [Prinsloo's] back and has been inappropriate," a source revealed. "He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though."
