'Shazam' Actor Zachary Levi Claims Several Hollywood Celebrities Secretly Voted for Donald Trump in 2024: 'I Know It to Be True'
Zachary Levi, known for his role in the 2019 blockbuster Shazam, has claimed several big names in Hollywood are secretly Republican after he was "canceled" for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
On Thursday, May 22, Levi claimed “lots” of industry recognizable celebrities quietly voted for Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly.
“I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’”
The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.”
In early 2023, Levi's career took an unexpected turn. Following the success of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, a lighthearted film that secured a hefty $368 million global box office against a $90 million budget, the actor invited backlash after he tweeted, “Hardcore agree,” in response to a user's claim that “Pfizer is a real danger to the world.”
This marked the beginning of a bumpy road, reminiscent of the rocky trajectories experienced by fellow superhero actors Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly, who faced similar criticisms.
- Actor Zachary Levi Endorses Donald Trump for President in Move He Calls 'Career Suicide'
- Controversial Comedian Rob Schneider Declares He's 'Voting for Donald Trump' After Claiming Hollywood 'Blacklisted' Him for His Conservative Views
- Jennifer Lawrence Says Trump Changed Her Political Views: 'I Grew Up Republican'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Levi spoke passionately about the need for change, stating, “This industry is crumbling around us. In order for us to survive, we need to have a space for artists that will foster certified organic human-made content.”
In the Tangled actor's eyes, this dream aligns with the visionary ethos of early Hollywood legends.
“Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks and all those O.G.s knew it over 100 years ago. Hollywood was broken then, and we needed a better system,” he remarked.
Levi initially endorsed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a figure notorious for his controversial stances on vaccines, in 2024. When Kennedy shifted his support to Trump, the Chuck actor didn’t hesitate to follow suit.
The endorsements became personal for Levi, who now acknowledges the consequences of his choices.
“I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know,” he told Variety, indicating that while it may hurt his career prospects in L.A., he remains resolute in his convictions. While Levi’s political views may alienate him from many in the entertainment industry, his sights are set on larger goals.
He has embarked on an ambitious plan to launch Wyldwood Studios in Austin, Texas, a venture estimated to cost $100 million. Levi hopes to create a full-service facility that embraces a new model for filmmaking — a stark contrast to the conventional practices he believes are “crumbling” the industry.