'Shazam' Actor Zachary Levi Claims Several Hollywood Celebrities Secretly Voted for Donald Trump in 2024: 'I Know It to Be True'

On Thursday, May 22, Levi claimed “lots” of industry recognizable celebrities quietly voted for Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly.

“I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’”

The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.”