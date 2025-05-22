or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > zachary levi
OK LogoPolitics

'Shazam' Actor Zachary Levi Claims Several Hollywood Celebrities Secretly Voted for Donald Trump in 2024: 'I Know It to Be True'

Composite photo of Zachary Levi and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Zachary Levi claims there's a lot more Trump supporters in Hollywood.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Zachary Levi, known for his role in the 2019 blockbuster Shazam, has claimed several big names in Hollywood are secretly Republican after he was "canceled" for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

zachary levi several hollywood celebrities secretly voted donald trump
Source: MEGA

Zachary Levi starred in several hit TV shows and movies like 'Chuck' and 'Tangled.'

On Thursday, May 22, Levi claimed “lots” of industry recognizable celebrities quietly voted for Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly.

“I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’”

The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.”

Article continues below advertisement

zachary levi several hollywood celebrities secretly voted donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris.

In early 2023, Levi's career took an unexpected turn. Following the success of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, a lighthearted film that secured a hefty $368 million global box office against a $90 million budget, the actor invited backlash after he tweeted, “Hardcore agree,” in response to a user's claim that “Pfizer is a real danger to the world.”

This marked the beginning of a bumpy road, reminiscent of the rocky trajectories experienced by fellow superhero actors Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly, who faced similar criticisms.

MORE ON:
zachary levi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

zachary levi several hollywood celebrities secretly voted donald trump
Source: MEGA

Zachary Levi was 'canceled' for being anti-vax.

Levi spoke passionately about the need for change, stating, “This industry is crumbling around us. In order for us to survive, we need to have a space for artists that will foster certified organic human-made content.”

In the Tangled actor's eyes, this dream aligns with the visionary ethos of early Hollywood legends.

Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks and all those O.G.s knew it over 100 years ago. Hollywood was broken then, and we needed a better system,” he remarked.

zachary levi several hollywood celebrities secretly voted donald trump
Source: MEGA

Zachary Levi voted for Donald Trump after RFK Jr. dropped out of the race.

Levi initially endorsed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a figure notorious for his controversial stances on vaccines, in 2024. When Kennedy shifted his support to Trump, the Chuck actor didn’t hesitate to follow suit.

The endorsements became personal for Levi, who now acknowledges the consequences of his choices.

“I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know,” he told Variety, indicating that while it may hurt his career prospects in L.A., he remains resolute in his convictions. While Levi’s political views may alienate him from many in the entertainment industry, his sights are set on larger goals.

He has embarked on an ambitious plan to launch Wyldwood Studios in Austin, Texas, a venture estimated to cost $100 million. Levi hopes to create a full-service facility that embraces a new model for filmmaking — a stark contrast to the conventional practices he believes are “crumbling” the industry.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.