Actor Zachary Levi Endorses Donald Trump for President in Move He Calls 'Career Suicide'

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again,” Levi, 44, who was at the "Team Trump's Reclaim America Tour" to moderate a conversation with Kennedy and Representative Tulsi Gabbard, said at a rally in Michigan on Saturday, September 28. “And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there. And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

The Tangled actor explained that his background influenced who he's voting for in the election. “I grew up in a family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in,” he said. “My parents were Kennedy Democrats who then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

But once Kennedy Jr. dropped out, he decided to go with Trump, who is running for president for the second time.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Man, I really want to find a politician that represents all of the things that I want and I want to see in a presidential candidate.’ And this year, I found Bobby Kennedy, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy is it. He’s the real deal.’ And in a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi said at the Michigan rally. “But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one, we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we want to stop that, right?” he said.