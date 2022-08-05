Zachary Levi Reveals He Struggled With His Mental Health While Starring On 'Chuck,' Felt Like 'A Puppet'

Eventually, the actor, 41, "felt like I was working my tail off, and none of that really meant anything to anybody," he said.

"And that just kind of makes you feel even more worthless. You're like, 'Oh wow, I'm just a puppet. Really. I'm just this meat puppet that does, you know, hits my marks and finds my light and says my lines,'" he shared. "And you're real happy with that. But when it comes to showing that on a more personal level or whatever, it's just not there. And because I had all this unhealed trauma, all of that was just triggering and flaring up and like, oh my, you know, lots of, even more, a depression and anxiety and things like that on top of everything else that we were dealing with. But look at the end of the day, I take all of it as lessons. I take all of it as learning and growing. And I'm so grateful for that time in my life. And I'm still hoping I get to make a Chuck movie one day because I think it would be so much fun."