Troubled 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence in South Carolina
Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the family sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for domestic violence.
According to jail records, Bryan, 43, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, and was charged with second-degree domestic violence. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.
He was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 and convicted on two counts before being arrested in a similar incident in July 2023.
Following the 2023 arrest, the Eugene Police Department in Oregon said in a statement that Bryan was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault in the fourth degree after officers "received a report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman.
Last October, Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after reaching a plea deal that included the dismissal of a second count of felony assault and a nearly two-year prison sentence. He was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation.
According to KEZI-TV, six other charges, including coercion and strangulation, were dropped.
Bryan was also ordered to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer's approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs."
The actor also previously pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to five years of probation in May 2020. He was also ordered to undergo an 18-month multiple-offender alcohol program as he had past records of similar arrests.
He was booked for a separate DUI months later.
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com in August 2023, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to pay $108,940.57 for failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of tricking a movie investor by forging a contract from his 2021 film Warning.
Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract and more at the time.
Bryan's Home Improvement costar and TV dad Tim Allen reflected on the actor's legal issues in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I don't know what's going on with him," he said. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."
"At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control," Allen added.
Home Improvement aired for eight seasons from 1991 until 1999.