From Rags to Riches: Jim Carrey, Celine Dion, Leonardo DiCaprio and Other Celebrities Who Started From Scratch Before Becoming Successful

Halle Berry revealed she used to live in a homeless shelter before she was able to be where she is now.

Berry told People how rough her childhood was, sharing that she initially had some money when she started her modeling career in New York City but eventually learned that she had was insufficient to support herself in the Big Apple. Three months later, she had no money left.

“I called my mother and asked her to send me some money, and she said no, and that subsequently led to a year of not speaking to her because I was so upset that she wouldn’t help me," she continued.

Instead of feeling down over her mother's refusal to help her, she realized why it was the best thing the matriarch did for her as it pushed her to work it out on her own.