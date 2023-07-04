Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits He Tried to Make 'Terminator 2' More Violent in Order to 'Outdo' Former Rival Sylvester Stallone

"The reason why it became a big hit was, number one, Jim Cameron. I mean, Jim Cameron is a genius writer. He came up with this brilliant idea, even though at the beginning I was suspicious," he shared of the film.

"He says 'I want to make you a good Terminator.' I said ‘What do you mean a good Terminator?’" the father-of-five, 75, recalled. "I say, ‘I was killing 68 people in the first one. ... In the second one, I have to kill 150. We go up … Cut their throats and kill them and shoot them with a cannon …run them over with a car.’ … I got to outdo Stallone."