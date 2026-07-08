CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Zendaya and Stylist Law Roach Slammed for 'Bragging' About Using Private Jet to Transport Actress' 'Odyssey' Premiere Dress: 'So Out of Touch' Source: mega The outfit caused a lot of commotion. Olivia Callanan July 8 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach are making headlines again — and not for the right reasons. For the London premiere of The Odyssey, Roach put Zendaya in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that was seen for the first time during a show held in Paris just hours before. It is part of the fashion house's Fall and Winter 2026/2027 collection designed by Daniel Rosebery.

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'I Have a Private Jet Waiting for Me'

Source: MEGA Law Roach took the dress straight off the runway for Zendaya.

Roach admitted in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, July 6, that he sourced it straight off the runway after its debut. He shared with French creator Elias Medini, also known as Lyas, that he traveled to Paris himself to grab the dress specifically for "a very special girl." Medini asked as he moved the camera to show the dress on a nearby model, “You chose this look for a premiere tonight?" “Yes, I flew in last night to come to the show; I have a private jet waiting for me,” Roach replied with a chuckle. “And for her?” Medini asked, as he pointed to the model who was wearing the gown. Roach answered, “And for her, to get that dress off of her, to get it to London."

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'Absolutely Disgusting' and 'Crazy'

The eye-catching dress features a bodice in "white glazed porcelain-effect silicone, with a racer back and lacing details, and mirrored fringes embroidered with a white-to-mirror sfumato gradient,” Schiaparelli described on their website. While impressive, the fashion stunt has received a lot of hate online, with many people "in shock" at the decision.

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Source: MEGA People online were outraged by the decision and did not hold back.

"Private jet for a f---ing dress pick up is crazy," one commenter said. Another wrote, "Bragging about that is so out of touch." "This is absolutely disgusting. I’m so sick of rich people. F--- you @Zendaya and f--- you @LUXURYLAW," said a third angry X user. A fourth claimed, "The level of privilege is insane. They become so accustomed to having anything they want at the snap of their fingers that it becomes normal for them to think it’s what they need and are literally entitled to it."

'I'm Not a Fan of His Morals or His Ethics'

Source: MEGA Discord Addams spoke publicly about her dislike for Law Roach.