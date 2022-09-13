Zendaya Didn't Give A Shout-Out To Boyfriend Tom Holland In Her Emmys Speech — But She 'Texted' Him After Her Big Win
When Zendaya nabbed the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys on Monday, September 12, she didn't give a shout-out to her boyfriend, Tom Holland, but she revealed she did correspond with him after she gave her speech.
"Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," she divulged. "And I texted my boyfriend."
The 26-year-old star, who plays Rue Bennett in HBO Max's hit series, Euphoria, made history — again! — as she is not only the first Black woman to win the Emmy twice in the category, but she is the youngest two-time winner ever.
"Hello! This means so much. Thank you, thank you so much. Wow. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I'm so honored to be beside you," the brunette beauty began. "Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn't believe in myself."
"Lastly, I just wanted to say my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people," she continued. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful your stories."
However, fans were bummed when the Disney Channel alum — who was spotted kissing Holland in July 2021 — didn't mention her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar, but it seems like everything is just fine between the pair, as she was asked why Holland's name wasn't said out loud.
She replied, "He's part of my loved ones!"
Zendaya spoke with E! News.