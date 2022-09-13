Zendaya Didn't Give A Shout-Out To Boyfriend Tom Holland In Her Emmys Speech — But She 'Texted' Him After Her Big Win

"Hello! This means so much. Thank you, thank you so much. Wow. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I'm so honored to be beside you," the brunette beauty began. "Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn't believe in myself."

"Lastly, I just wanted to say my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people," she continued. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful your stories."