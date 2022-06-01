Aw! Zendaya Offers Rare Glimpse Into Tom Holland Romance For Actor's 26th Birthday
Zendaya is sending all of the love to her man, Tom Holland, on his birthday!
The Euphoria star, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 1, to adoringly wish her boyfriend a happy 26th birthday and share a rare glimpse into their relationship with a sweet snap of the duo.
"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," Zendaya wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple snuggled up.
Fans went wild in the comment section with one fan gushing, "THIS IS ACTUALLY THE CUTEST THING," and another writing, "tom and zendaya = best people in the world."
The Spiderman costars have been tight lipped about their relationship ever since their years-long friendship took a romantic turn last year. Rumors that Zendaya and Holland were more than friends ran rampant at the time after they were spotted making out in a car in Los Angeles.
As OK! exclusively reported, after allegedly first getting together in 2017 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, going their separate ways shortly after and finally reconciling, an insider spilled Holland is "committed" to treating Zendaya "like a princess.”
“It took a huge effort to woo her back,” the insider revealed of the actor's efforts to get get his girl back. "He calls and texts her sweet messages whenever they’re not together, and constantly surprises her with gifts and flowers.”
The source noted Holland “has really grown up since they went their separate ways a while back, and now he’s committed to making their relationship a priority, no matter what," and that he “has even cleared his busy work schedule so he can spend more time with his lady love in L.A."
“Zendaya always knew there was a gracious guy in there, and her patience has paid off because Tom is a lot more mature now," the insider dished.
The Uncharted star had been romantically linked to British social media personality Olivia Bolton while the former Disney Channel star reportedly romanced costar Jacob Elordi between 2019- 2020.