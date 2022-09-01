Tigers & G.O.A.Ts! Tiger Woods Cheers On Serena Williams At The U.S. Open

Tiger’s supporting the G.O.A.T!

Tennis legend Serena Williams had some famous friends cheering her on during her second-round match at the U.S. Open tournament earlier this week — namely, golf legend Tiger Woods.

The 18-time World Golf Champion and his girlfriend, Erica Herma, were spotted sitting alongside Serena’s sister, tennis star Venus Williams, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, August 31, where the younger Williams sibling defeated Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit, ranked number two in the world, in just three sets.