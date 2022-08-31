Love! Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Enjoy Romantic Day At The U.S. Open
Doubles match!
After a long summer of romantic travels, Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma took their adorable relationship to the U.S. Open.
THAT'S AMORE! REBEL WILSON SHARES STUNNING VACATION PICS WHILE TRAVELING WITH GIRLFRIEND
On Tuesday, August 30, the Senior Year star took to social media with several sweet snaps depicting her and her partner donning their finest tennis tournament attire as they enjoyed the star-studded New York City sporting event.
“The @usopen is such a spectacular way to end the Summer,” Wilson mused to her more than 11.3 million Instagram followers. “Was so great to see Serena play tonight! What a legend!” she continued, referencing retiring tennis icon Serena Williams, who defeated Montenegrin tennis star Danka Kovinić in a first-round match on Monday, August 29. “Looking forward to more quality matches.”
ON THE MOVE! REBEL WILSON & GIRLFRIEND RAMONA AGRUMA ENJOY A ROMANTIC TRIP TO TURKEY
And it seems Wilson’s appearance at the Open is no fault — the Pitch Perfect alum has long proved herself to be an ace tennis fan. Earlier this summer, the star enjoyed a day out at the Wimbledon Tennis tournament in London, England. She marked the occasion with a series of adorable selfies on social media.
“Wimbledon is always such a treat,” the comedian wrote alongside several snaps of herself sporting a pink frock at the tennis match on July 9. “thanks @evianwater for hosting us for the finals!”
Though it appears that Agruma sat this match out, she still showed love for her girlfriend, leaving Wilson a sweet message in the comments.
“Pink Princess,” Agruma commented on the snap, emphasizing her kind words with a pink heart emoji and a princess emoji.
Though it is unclear when the lovebirds first began dating, Wilson and Agruma made their romance public earlier this summer, revealing their relationship on social media in June.
“Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson wrote alongside an adorable selfie of the pair, which garnered nearly two million likes on Instagram. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”