Love! Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Enjoy Romantic Day At The U.S. Open

Doubles match!

After a long summer of romantic travels, Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma took their adorable relationship to the U.S. Open.

On Tuesday, August 30, the Senior Year star took to social media with several sweet snaps depicting her and her partner donning their finest tennis tournament attire as they enjoyed the star-studded New York City sporting event.