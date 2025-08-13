NEWS Zoë Kravitz Admits She 'Destroyed' Taylor Swift's Bathroom While Staying at Singer's $25 Million Mansion During the L.A. Wildfires: Watch Source: MEGA Taylor Swift opened her home to Zoë Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet, during the L.A. wildfires in January. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 13 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Good thing Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about snakes! Zoë Kravitz shared a hilarious story about how she stayed at the "Love Story" singer's home after being forced to evacuate during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that rampaged through Southern California earlier this year. During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, August 12, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Blink Twice star admitted she "destroyed" Swift's bathroom during her roughly two-week stay at the $25 million Beverly Hills mansion, as her mom, Lisa Bonet, also had to evacuate — along with her pet snake, Orpheus — and resided with Kravitz in the 14-time Grammy winner's home.

"We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks," Kravitz explained. "And Taylor has this beautiful house. It’s from the '30s, something you want to preserve and take care of." Noting how she always tries to be a "good houseguest" by leaving "places better than I found them," Kravitz was mortified when her mom called her from upstairs toward the end of their stay.

Zoë Kravitz's Mom Lost Her Snake in Taylor Swift's House

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, lost her pet snake in Taylor Swift's bathroom.

The Batman star said she went upstairs to search for her mother, whom she found "crouched in the corner in this weird way" inside of Swift's bathroom. "And I’m like, 'What’s going on dude?' And she's like, 'So I was washing my face and I had Orpheus and I just put her down for a second. Closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner,'" Bonet confessed. Kravitz detailed how the bathroom had a banquette built into the wall, and beside it was the tiny hole in which the snake was trapped. As both Bonet and Kravitz held onto the snake's tail, they started to go into "panic" mode — which only made the snake slither deeper into the wall.

Zoë Kravitz 'Completely Destroyed' Taylor Swift's Bathroom

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz said she 'panicked' and ended up 'destroying' Taylor Swift's bathroom.

The Caught Stealing actress said she was left with no choice but to call Swift's house manager, who had to come use a crowbar and "tear apart the banquette." "We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls," she admitted. "Completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom and there was just this moment where I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house.'"

Source: MEGA Pictured: Taylor Swift's $25 million home in Beverly Hills.

"I said to her house manager, 'Obviously, I'm gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don’t say anything until it’s fixed,'" Kravitz recalled. When she finally called Swift to be honest about the situation, however, the "All Too Well" singer had already been informed.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift already knew about the situation when Zoë Kravitz called her to confess.