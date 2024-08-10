OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Has Been Making 'His House Feel Like Home' to Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Pop Star Is 'Looking Forward to Nesting' After Tour

Composite photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift will likely stay at Travis Kelce's home during her September hiatus from touring.

Aug. 10 2024

Travis Kelce will have no problem if girlfriend Taylor Swift wants to keep the Christmas lights up 'till February!

According to an insider, the athlete "has done what he can to make his house feel like home to" the pop star, as she often bunks with Kelce at his new Missouri pad when she's not traveling.

travis kelce making house feel like home taylor swift nesting after tour
Source: mega

A source claimed Travis Kelce has gone out of his way to make sure Taylor Swift feels comfortable at his house.

The source revealed that the football player, 34, even upgraded his kitchen since the music icon, also 34, "loves to cook for him and their friends."

Though Swift is still on her Eras Tour — which began in March 2023 and runs through this December — she does have all of September and half of October off, which she'll reportedly spend at her man's house as the NFL season kicks off.

travis kelce making house feel like home taylor swift nesting after tour
Source: mega

The stars began dating publicly in September 2023.

"She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus," the source shared. "She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door."

Unfortunately, Swift had a major scare earlier this month when authorities foiled a planned terrorist attack at one of her concerts in Vienna, Austria.

travis kelce making house feel like home taylor swift nesting after tour
Source: mega

The singer attended a handful of Kelce's NFL games during the 2023-2024 season, including the Super Bowl.

As OK! reported, the two suspects were believed to have been hired as security guards for the concert.

A news outlet reported a 19-year-old Austrian male was taken into custody and "gave a full confession" about his plan to drive a car into the crowd that would have been outside the arena. He then planned to attack people with knives and bombs.

Explosives, detonators and more were found in the suspect's home.

Ticket holders will be fully refunded, though the Grammy winner has yet to make a statement on the terrifying situation.

travis kelce making house feel like home taylor swift nesting after tour
Source: mega

Swift's three concerts in Vienna, Austria, were canceled after authorities foiled a planned terrorist attack.

An insider said the athlete "immediately" called Swift to check in on her when the news broke, as he was "very concerned."

In 2019, the "Cruel Summer" singer admitted that a terrorist attack happening at one of her shows was her "biggest fear."

"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," she said to Elle after her Reputation Tour.

Life & Style reported on Kelce making Swift comfortable at his home.

