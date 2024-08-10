Travis Kelce Has Been Making 'His House Feel Like Home' to Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Pop Star Is 'Looking Forward to Nesting' After Tour
Travis Kelce will have no problem if girlfriend Taylor Swift wants to keep the Christmas lights up 'till February!
According to an insider, the athlete "has done what he can to make his house feel like home to" the pop star, as she often bunks with Kelce at his new Missouri pad when she's not traveling.
The source revealed that the football player, 34, even upgraded his kitchen since the music icon, also 34, "loves to cook for him and their friends."
Though Swift is still on her Eras Tour — which began in March 2023 and runs through this December — she does have all of September and half of October off, which she'll reportedly spend at her man's house as the NFL season kicks off.
"She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus," the source shared. "She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door."
Unfortunately, Swift had a major scare earlier this month when authorities foiled a planned terrorist attack at one of her concerts in Vienna, Austria.
As OK! reported, the two suspects were believed to have been hired as security guards for the concert.
A news outlet reported a 19-year-old Austrian male was taken into custody and "gave a full confession" about his plan to drive a car into the crowd that would have been outside the arena. He then planned to attack people with knives and bombs.
Explosives, detonators and more were found in the suspect's home.
Ticket holders will be fully refunded, though the Grammy winner has yet to make a statement on the terrifying situation.
An insider said the athlete "immediately" called Swift to check in on her when the news broke, as he was "very concerned."
In 2019, the "Cruel Summer" singer admitted that a terrorist attack happening at one of her shows was her "biggest fear."
"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," she said to Elle after her Reputation Tour.
