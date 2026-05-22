Wedding Rivalry? Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Star-Studded Celebration Could Overshadow Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Nuptials

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The starriest wedding of 2026 may belong to Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles instead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. While Styles hails from the music world, Zoë's parents are Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet and singer Lenny Kravitz, so the actress, 36, has grown up with stars her whole life. "Zoë is this hybrid of Hollywood and rock royalty," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She's been surrounded by celebrities since she was born, and hardly knows anyone that isn't famous. There are going to be a ton of A-listers on the guest list, and not just her parents' friends." It's full steam ahead on the planning. "He is completely smitten," a source told the outlet.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Wedding Plans Revealed

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz 'hardly knows anyone that isn't famous,' a source spilled.

According to Page Six, the couple is planning to have “a small wedding” in front of just family and close friends “in the U.K. around Christmastime.” Earlier this month, the news publication reported that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and his bride wanted to have two weddings: one in NYC and one in the U.K. “I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings,” the source told the outlet. "Dad still lives in downtown [Manhattan]. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two [weddings] it would be one in London and one in New York.”

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Is Two Times the Charm?

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz is 'pretty chill about' wedding planning, an insider told the outlet.

This isn't Zoë's first time as a bride. She was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019-2021. "This is Zoë's second time down the aisle so she's pretty chill about it all," an insider told RadarOnline. The source continued, "She's said she's very open to whatever kind of wedding Harry wants. He's got so many friends himself so it's hard to imagine this will be less than 200 people, if not more, and the lion's share will be famous."

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA The couple has reportedly been engaged since August 2025.

Zoë and Harry were first spotted together in Rome in August 2025, where they were seen holding hands and "grabbing each other's butts." They got engaged in April 2026. She was seen wearing her "huge" $500,000 engagement ring at Harry's Together, Together tour kickoff in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 16.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Ex Files

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles and Taylor Swift once dated, and now they're both expected to marry other people in 2026.

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When Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Event Take Place?

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs football player got engaged in August 2025, and recent rumors suggest the ceremony may take place as soon as July 3 in New York City. According to Page Six, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin moved his annual, star-studded Fourth of July party from July 4 to July 1 to reportedly not contradict with Swift and Kelce’s wedding. Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are rumored to be bridesmaids, Page Six reported in April 2026. In April, a source exclusively told OK! that the musician is “on edge” after details of her wedding were leaked.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Ex Files