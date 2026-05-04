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Zoë Kravitz Hides Huge Engagement Ring From Harry Styles on 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Photo of Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz kept her diamond ring away from the cameras.

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May 4 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

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Zoë Kravitz turned heads with her 2026 Met Gala look — but she made sure her new engagement ring from Harry Styles stayed out of the spotlight.

The Caught Stealing actress, 37, attended the Monday, May 4, fashion fundraiser in a romantic black lace Saint Laurent dress, using its sculptural waist to coyly conceal her left hand from photos.

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Zoë Kravitz Hides Her Left Hand at 2026 Met Gala

Photo of Zoë Kravitz arrived at the 2026 Met Gala with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
Source: @jpasc24 /INSTAGRAM

Zoë Kravitz arrived at the 2026 Met Gala with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Her fiancé, 32, who last attended the Met Gala in 2019, was absent from the event. Instead, she arrived to the NYC shindig with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The event marked Kravitz's return to the Met Gala after a four year-absence, as well as her first major appearance since multiple outlets confirmed her engagement to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer last week.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Engagement Was Confirmed Last Week

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Photo of Zoë Kravitz's ring is reportedly worth $300,000 to $500,000, per jewelry experts.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz's ring is reportedly worth $300,000 to $500,000, per jewelry experts.

Multiple outlets confirmed on April 27 that Styles and Kravitz were headed down the aisle after nearly eight months of dating.

Kravitz's ring, which is about five or six carats, is reportedly worth $300,000 $500,000 range, according to jewelry experts.

"It appears to be very similar in size to the ring she previously wore from Channing Tatum, but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape, telling us that Zoë knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand," Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, said of the sparkler.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles Sparked Romance Rumors in August 2025

Photo of Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles sparked romance rumors after being spotted together in Rome, Italy in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles sparked romance rumors after being spotted together in Rome, Italy in August 2025.

Kravitz and Styles were first romantically linked in August 2025, when they were spotted holding hands in Rome, Italy.

"They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life," a source told People of the couple in December 2025. "They have great chemistry."

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