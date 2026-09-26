Zoë Kravitz and Mom Lisa Bonet Dance at Harry Styles' Concert: Watch

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Zoë Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet, showed off their hottest dance moves while attending Harry Styles' residency in NYC. Kravitz and Bonet did not hold back when rocking out at Madison Square Garden on September 20, a video shows.

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The Famous Mother-Daughter Duo Danced the Night Away

Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA This mother-daughter duo danced the night away!

Kravitz swayed with a drink in hand while they were singing along to the lyrics to Styles’ “Taste Back,” from his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. In another part of the video, Bonet took a break from dancing and leaned on the railing as Kravitz gently touched her back.

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Zoë Kravitz Brings Rock Star Dad Lenny Kravitz to Harry Styles’ Concert

Source: Lumeimages / MEGA Zoë Kravitz brought her rock star dad to Harry Styles' concert.

Kravitz, who is engaged to the One Direction alum, continued to bring her family members to Styles’ residency, including her rock star dad, Lenny Kravitz. In a video posted on Instagram on September 24, Zoë was seen standing next to her father while Styles performed on stage. The “Fly Away” singer was seen nodding his head to the music while Zoë danced alongside him. The father-daughter duo matched in all-black attire for the concert. Lenny met for lunch with the couple in NYC last year, and a source dished at the time that “he enjoyed meeting Harry." "From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down-to-earth, and genuinely interested in getting to know the family," the source added.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Are Engaged

Source: MEGA The actress was previously engaged to Channing Tatum.

A source later confirmed that the Batman actress and the ex-boy band member were engaged in April. The two fueled engagement rumors after the actress was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger in photos of the couple kissing, published by The Sun the previous week. The couple began fueling dating rumors in August 2025. Before dating Styles, the actress was engaged to Channing Tatum. The two were engaged in late 2023 before parting ways in October 2024. As for Styles, he was briefly linked to producer Ella Kenny in July 2025 after being seen kissing at the Glastonbury Festival. His last relationship was with Taylor Russell, whom he dated for about a year before splitting in 2024.

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When Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Getting Married?

Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA The actress and the singer fueled dating rumors in 2025.

At this time, the two have not publicly confirmed a wedding date. However, a source told Page Six in May that the couple is thinking of having “a small wedding” in front of just family and close friends “in the U.K. around Christmastime.” Styles is originally from England, and the two have been seen hanging out in London earlier this year.

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How Long Is Harry Styles on Tour For?

Source: MEGA Harry Styles is on tour for his latest album.